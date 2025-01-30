Platform spans high growth and resilient markets, serving a diverse customer base across the commercial, business, leisure, and cargo segments

Tallvine Partners ("Tallvine"), an independent investment advisor focused on value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities, today announced the launch of its North America fixed base operator (FBO) platform in conjunction with the acquisition of the U.S. assets of Odyssey Aviation ("Odyssey"), the owner and operator of three FBOs in the U.S. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The platform is dedicated to acquiring, enhancing and expanding FBOs catering to general and business aviation, as well as cargo and freight operations, at airports throughout North America. Chad Farischon, former Co-Founder and President of Lynx FBO Network, will lead the platform, supported by Ed Zwirn, Operating Director at Tallvine. Together, they bring extensive experience incepting, operating and expanding previous FBO platforms, with deep asset knowledge and key industry relationships.

"The launch of our FBO platform and acquisition of Odyssey demonstrates our commitment to investing in scalable infrastructure opportunities that we see as driven by thematic tailwinds and high-quality teams with deep sector experience," said Thomas Lefebvre, Partner CEO of Tallvine Partners. "We are excited to partner with Chad, a world-class leader in the FBO sector, and look forward to actively growing the platform together."

In January, Tallvine closed its acquisition of Odyssey and now owns and operates FBOs at three locations including Willow Run Airport (KYIP-Detroit, MI), Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM-Orlando, FL), and St. Simons Island Airport (KSSI-St. Simons Island, GA). The three locations will continue to operate under the Odyssey brand. Odyssey provides its customers with a full suite of FBO services and manages over 270,000 square feet of real estate and over 2,500,000 square feet of ramp at its three locations. The platform is seeking to expand and is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions in the FBO sector.

Mark Clark, Partner at Tallvine Partners, added: "We see this as a tremendous opportunity to create a leading FBO business in North America with significant growth potential. We look forward to working closely with Chad and Ed to execute on exciting opportunities, including hangar expansions, operational enhancements, and complementary acquisitions across the U.S. and Canada."

"This is an exciting new chapter for Odyssey Aviation's U.S. FBOs," said Chad Farischon, newly appointed CEO of Tallvine's FBO platform. "I'm thrilled to work with Tallvine, and with their continuing support, to expand the platform into new markets and further deliver exceptional service and quality with a commitment to continuing excellence, safety, and value creation."

About Tallvine Partners

Tallvine Partners is an independent investment advisor focused on investing in value-add middle-market infrastructure opportunities. Based in Miami, FL, and led by partners Thomas Lefebvre, Chucri Hjeily, Mark Clark and Victor Sosa, Tallvine focuses on middle-market infrastructure opportunities across the energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and communications sectors in North America. Tallvine seeks to invest in target sectors by leveraging the firm's strong and cohesive partnership, its experience building, enhancing and divesting platforms, its ability to identify and empower management teams, its wide-reaching network of experts, and the pattern recognition its four partners have developed investing through two decades of business cycles in each of the firm's target sectors.

About Odyssey Aviation U.S.

Odyssey Aviation U.S. is a leading platform specializing in providing Fixed Based Operator (FBO) services to general aviation, commercial aviation and cargo aviation operators at its locations across North America. The platform provides aircraft fueling, hangar space, ground handling, cargo fueling and handling, concierge services, and other support operations, prioritizing industry leading customer service and safety. As of January 2025, Odyssey Aviation U.S. operates at Willow Run Airport (KYIP-Detroit, MI), Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM-Orlando, FL), and St. Simons Island Airport (KSSI-St. Simons Island, GA) and is actively expanding through acquisitions and development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129452773/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kelsey Nevius, Edelman Smithfield

Kelsey.nevius@edelmansmithfield.com

(309) 531-9211