Sagility India Ltd: Sagility acquires BroadPath Healthcare Solutions, a US healthcare focused services company

Sagility aims to accelerate growth in the mid-market payer segment with this acquisition

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagility, a leading tech-enabled business operations solutions and services provider in the healthcare sector, today announced its acquisition of BroadPath Healthcare Solutions, a US healthcare focused services company, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, US. BroadPath operates a work-from-home delivery model with over 1600 employees located across the US and Philippines. Its service portfolio includes member engagement, member acquisition, claims and appeals administration, provider enrollment and credentialing.

The acquisition of BroadPath aligns with Sagility's strategy to diversify its client base and add new capabilities to its services portfolio. This acquisition significantly expands Sagility's market presence, adding more than 30 new clients. It further strengthens Sagility's position among the top ten largest health plans in the US. In addition, the acquisition gives Sagility the opportunity to cross-sell its broad service offerings to several mid-market clients including payers, third-party administrators, pharmacy benefit managers and providers. BroadPath's member acquisition services will be a new capability addition to Sagility's offerings.

BroadPath has been a pioneer in the work-from-home model even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their proprietary Bhive platform improves employee engagement and optimizes operating metrics in a work-from-home model ensuring superior experience for employees and clients alike.

"We are very excited to add a sizeable number of clients through the acquisition of BroadPath. Their unrelenting focus on clients and employees aligns well with our beliefs and we are confident of seamlessly integrating BroadPath's clients and employees into our larger organization. The strong operating leadership team at BroadPath, with deep relationships across health plans, will remain with the business and continue to drive success for clients," said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sagility.

"Our clients will benefit from the opportunity to utilize the broader set of services and transformational capabilities that Sagility offers. Sagility brings advanced capabilities such as automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence which will enable our clients to further drive efficiencies and improve member engagement," said Don Hubman, Chief Executive Officer of BroadPath Healthcare Solutions.

