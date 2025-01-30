NTPC Awards state-of-art 'Long Duration Electrical Energy Storage' Project to Triveni Turbine with Energy Dome's innovative CO2 Battery technology

NTPC Ltd., India's largest integrated power generation company, has announced the launch of its first CO2 battery energy storage project a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable and innovative energy solutions. The project shall be executed on a Turnkey basis by M/s. Triveni Turbine Limited along with their technology partner M/s. Energy Dome.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130955490/en/

Rendering of Energy Dome's CO2 Battery plant. (Photo: Energy Dome)

The plant will be set up in NTPC Kudgi plant premises with a capacity of 160MWhr and represents an important step in NTPC's broader strategy to diversify its energy portfolio and increase the share of renewable power generation in its total capacity.

The adoption of CO2 Battery is well aligned with the Government of India initiative of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar' policies, providing significant opportunities for the existing industrial supply chain in India, not only for domestic CO2 Battery projects but potentially also for global export markets.

Commenting on the development, Shri. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman Managing Director NTPC, said "This is a landmark development in the domain of 'Long Duration Energy Storage' (LDES). NTPC is proud to be in the technology forefront and setup the 'CO2 Battery' at NTPC Kudgi. With several advantages viz very long lifetime (>25 year), no need of critical minerals viz Lithium, Cobalt, topography agnostic, minimal performance degradation unlike BESS where intricate electrochemistry is involved, very high depth of discharge (100%) successful demonstration of this technology shall open new vistas in the field of 'Electrical Energy Storage'."

Claudio Spadacini, Founder CEO, Energy Dome further added, "The best projects are those that create win-win opportunities. Our collaboration with Triveni Turbines and NTPC to deploy the CO2 Battery achieves this by advancing NTPC's decarbonization goals and round-the-clock (RTC) power delivery while strengthening India's local supply chain through domestic sourcing. This project not only demonstrates the potential of sustainable innovation but also establishes a key global reference for our transformative technology, contributing to a cleaner and more resilient energy future."

Mr. Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman Managing Director Triveni Turbines, observed "We are delighted to win this landmark order from NTPC that aims to accelerate India's energy transition efforts by making renewable energy (RE) dispatchable. It is a testament to our expertise in designing and developing innovative, energy-efficient solutions addressing our customers' demands. Our CO2-based products and solutions underscore Triveni Turbine's commitment to growth and excellence through strategic opportunities that align well with our existing solutions and strengths. Our partnership with Energy Dome, aims to deliver sustainable alternative green storage of energy also aligns well with our energy transition solutions."

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is at the forefront of redefining long-duration energy storage with its CO2 Battery. The properties of carbon dioxide allow the system to store energy efficiently and cost-effectively through a patented thermodynamic process, hence representing the most valid alternative to lithium-ion batteries or pumped-hydro solutions. The CO2 Battery is already a fully validated and cost-effective system that uses no lithium or rare-earth elements to store electricity, boasting superior round-trip efficiency. With a modular approach and site-independent footprint, CO2 Batteries use readily available, off-the-shelf components from reliable, existing supply chains, providing a scalable pathway to store massive amounts of intermittent renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition; it's the only technology available today offering the right combination of efficiency, cost, scalability and that's viable globally. For more information, please visit energydome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250130955490/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Mario Torchio m.torchio@energydome.com