Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final dividend of 30.00p per share, together with a special dividend of 6.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024.
Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 6 March 2025, the dividends will be paid on 10 March 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 February 2025. The ex-dividend date is 6 February 2025. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 20 February 2025.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
(Tel 0131 220 0733)
30 January 2025