Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final dividend of 30.00p per share, together with a special dividend of 6.00p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 6 March 2025, the dividends will be paid on 10 March 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 February 2025. The ex-dividend date is 6 February 2025. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 20 February 2025.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

30 January 2025