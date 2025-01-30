LQR House Launches SWOL Tequila Merch Line, Expanding the Brand's Bold Identity Beyond the Bottle

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is proud to announce the launch of the official merchandise line for its flagship tequila brand, SWOL Tequila. Known for its bold flavors and innovative branding, SWOL Tequila continues to set itself apart with these exciting products designed for tequila enthusiasts who want to carry the SWOL spirit with them everywhere.

The SWOL Tequila merch line includes stylish long-sleeve shirts and crew socks, all featuring the distinctive SWOL branding. But what truly sets this merch line apart is its connection to SWOL Tequila's signature peel-off sew-on patch-a standout feature of its bottle labels. The patch allows consumers to sew a piece of SWOL onto their clothing, hats, or accessories, acting as a walking billboard and spreading the brand's presence far beyond the bottle.

Sean Dollinger, LQR House CEO, comments "The peel-off patch was always about creating a connection that lasts long after the last sip of tequila. Now, with our new merch line, fans of SWOL Tequila have even more ways to carry that bold identity with them wherever they go."

In true SWOL fashion, the merchandise is designed to be collectible, with small-batch production and plans for exclusive capsule launches throughout the year. Whether you're sipping tequila with friends or heading out on an adventure, with the SWOL merch line you can celebrate your love for great tequila in style.

Shop SWOL merch today at:

Get SWOL Long-Sleeve Shirt

Friends Don't Let Friends Drink Bad Tequila Shirt

SWOL Crew Socks

With SWOL Tequila merch, the brand's signature style and bold attitude are no longer confined to the bottle-they're a lifestyle.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagne from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

