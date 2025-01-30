Advancing Laboratory Sustainability: My Green Lab Launches Certification 2.0

The launch of My Green Lab Certification 2.0 introduces enhanced tools and resources to drive measurable impact in laboratories worldwide.

My Green Lab, the global nonprofit organization advancing the sustainability of laboratory research, is proud to announce the launch of My Green Lab® Certification 2.0. This enhanced certification program sets a new standard for sustainability in science, featuring advanced tools and resources designed to drive measurable environmental and financial impact in laboratories worldwide. Updates to the program include third-party verification, streamlined engagement surveys, and an integrated Impact Estimator tool.

Recognized by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign as a key measure for progress toward a zero-carbon future, and recommended by the U.S. EPA, My Green Lab Certification is the world's most trusted green lab certification. The latest updates strengthen the program's impact while enhancing its rigor, integrity, and scalability.

Key features of My Green Lab Certification 2.0 include:

User-Friendly Software Tool - A seamless platform that simplifies project management and helps labs track their sustainability journey with ease.

Streamlined Engagement Surveys - Shorter, mobile-friendly surveys tailored towards laboratory personnel to boost participation and efficiency.

Organizational Dashboard - Centralized reporting that provides visibility at both laboratory and institutional levels, tracking sustainability progress toward goals.

Third-Party Verification - Independent validation by Impact Laboratories ensures alignment with international best practices, providing added credibility to the program.

Impact Data - The integrated Impact Estimator tool provides insights into resource savings and financial ROI, demonstrating the tangible benefits of sustainability efforts.

AstraZeneca was the first organization to implement the enhanced program in October 2024, setting the stage for widespread adoption of My Green Lab Certification 2.0. With today's official launch, My Green Lab Certification 2.0 is now ready to deliver measurable environmental and financial outcomes across the scientific community.

"The enhancements to our certification program reflect My Green Lab's commitment to continuous improvement and our dedication to empowering labs to lead the charge in environmental sustainability," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "With My Green Lab Certification 2.0, we're equipping labs with actionable insights within a user-friendly and powerful platform for driving meaningful change."

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products - bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

My Green Lab Certification

The world's most trusted green lab certification, guiding scientists and lab teams toward actionable sustainability practices. Supported by third-party verification from Impact Laboratories, My Green Lab Certification has engaged 3,800 labs in 50 countries reaching over 41,000 scientists (as of early 2025).

For media requests, contact Christina Creager at christina.creager@mygreenlab.org.

For more information about My Green Lab, visit mygreenlab.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from My Green Lab on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: My Green Lab

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/my-green-lab

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: My Green Lab

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire