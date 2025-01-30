Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai) the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, is partnering with CCI Network Services to revolutionize multilingual communication through the launch of VerbumCall-a groundbreaking platform designed to meet the diverse language needs of businesses and organizations worldwide. Together, this partnership represents a significant leap forward in enabling seamless communication and enhancing global business operations.

"Working with OneMeta and their OPI (Over the Phone Interpreter) solution is quickly bridging the multiple language barrier that we have and are experiencing. Adding AI into the call is as easy as making a three-way call, allowing you to communicate in many different languages. I have seen that this service will give many companies a quicker way to communicate without long hold times waiting for a human interpreter and have a full transcript as well," said Kevin Francis, Vice-President of Sales of CCI Network Services.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Innovation

Security, reliability, and quality are cornerstones of VerbumCall. Built to meet HIPAA and SOC2 compliance standards, the VerbumCall platform ensures that sensitive information remains secure while providing accurate and dependable results. By teaming up with CCI Network Services, OneMeta is expanding access to this trusted technology, delivering unparalleled support for organizations seeking to bridge language gaps.

"Our collaboration with CCI Network Services amplifies our commitment to setting new standards in multilingual communication. Together, we're providing businesses with a secure, scalable, and powerful solution that fosters deeper connections and enhances customer experience," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta.

Seamless Integration for Effortless Operation

VerbumCall is designed for seamless integration with leading CCaaS providers such as Five9, GenesysCloud, and Cisco CUCM/CUBE, making it an ideal choice for organizations of all sizes. Its intuitive, scalable platform handles thousands of calls daily with 24/7 availability, all without requiring apps or internet access. Now, through CCI Network Services, businesses can easily adopt this cutting-edge solution to elevate their communication strategies.

Breaking Barriers Across Borders

The global nature of modern business necessitates robust tools to navigate linguistic diversity. With VerbumCall, CCI Network Services clients gain access to real-time interpretation and translation that guarantees a consistent, high-quality experience for their customers worldwide.

"OneMeta has proven to be a valuable partner in a world that is becoming increasingly smaller. Their cutting-edge technology in the language interpretation space is opening up new business opportunities that did not exist previously. Their team of experts is a wealth of experience, are extremely knowledgeable, and very detail oriented. I'm very excited for what opportunities lie ahead in 2025 and beyond as a result of this partnership," said Mark Duffy, CCI Network Services, Trusted Agent Partner.

Advanced Features That Elevate Customer Experience

VerbumCall's state-of-the-art features include real-time transcription downloads, audio recordings, sentiment analysis, and comprehensive reporting-empowering organizations with actionable insights. For contact centers, VerbumCall is a game-changer, driving metrics such as CSAT and NPS while improving customer retention.

"With VerbumCall, CCI Network Services clients will see tangible improvements in both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency," said Saul Leal. "This partnership exemplifies how technology and collaboration can break barriers and foster understanding worldwide."

Experience the Future of Communication

Together, OneMeta and CCI Network Services are committed to creating a more connected world. VerbumCall's cutting-edge AI, robust security, and unparalleled flexibility is setting a new benchmark in global communication solutions.

To learn more about how VerbumCall can transform your business, visit https://www.onemeta.ai/verbumcall

About OneMeta

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About CCI Network Services

CCI Network Services, is a provider of diversified telecom services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, CCI designs, provisions, and manages customized, mission-critical voice, data and cloud solutions for enterprise customers and small to medium sized businesses throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.ccicom.com.

