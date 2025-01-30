Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - MOBI is pleased to introduce Voice Intelligent Ordering, an innovative AI-driven solution designed to revolutionize the dining experience for restaurants and their guests. With a focus on inclusivity, accessibility, and personalization, this new technology transforms how customers interact with menus, providing a smarter, faster, and more engaging way to order in person or online.

Voice Intelligent Ordering uses advanced artificial intelligence to allow customers to navigate restaurant menus and place orders entirely by voice. With multilingual support, the system is perfect for global customer bases, enabling diverse guests to enjoy seamless interactions. The AI is designed to cater to a wide range of needs, ensuring that everyone-from those with visual impairments to those who speak different languages-can order with ease.

"MOBI's Voice Intelligent Ordering AI is designed to meet the needs of modern restaurants by offering an efficient and scalable ordering solution for diverse guest profiles. Whether it's for a quick-service venue or a tourist destination, this AI-driven solution makes dining easier, faster, and more enjoyable for everyone," says MOBI's CEO Shannon Hautot.

The Voice Intelligent Ordering system is the first of its kind in the restaurant industry and is designed to handle a wide variety of common customer queries and requests, making the ordering experience effortless. By using advanced AI, it can handle everything from general menu inquiries (e.g., "What's your special today?") to detailed item requests ("How many wings come in the single?") and even customizations like "What does classic wings mean?" This versatility ensures that customers can place orders exactly as they want, making the process faster and more convenient.

"Consumers are already accustomed to personalized, seamless experiences in other industries, so it's exciting to see that innovation now extending to dining," says Alex Sousa, Technology & Innovation Manager at Wild Wing. "By leveraging voice technology and AI, we're not only making the ordering process smarter and faster, but we're also creating a more engaging and efficient experience for both guests and restaurant teams."

MOBI's Voice Intelligent Ordering solution also integrates easily with other MOBI products, such as Branded Storefronts, Mobile Apps, and Custom Loyalty Solutions, to provide a holistic approach to customer engagement. This integration allows restaurants to offer a truly connected, seamless dining experience from ordering to delivery.

MOBI is a leader in restaurant technology, specializing in innovative solutions that help venues deliver outstanding customer experiences. Our products, including Branded Storefronts, Mobile Apps, Custom Loyalty Solutions, and White-Label Delivery platforms, are designed to empower restaurants to connect with their customers in smarter, more efficient ways.





For more information or to sign up for the beta trial, visit https://www.mobihq.com/vio-ai-ordering-mobi

About MOBI: Founded in 2010, MOBI is the market leader in mid-market enterprise hospitality technology in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, processing over $500 million in customer transactions. With a presence in more than 3,000 restaurants and hospitality businesses, MOBI's enterprise-grade solutions focus on helping clients increase revenue, enhance customer experience, and regain control of their customer relationships. Originally an online ordering solution, MOBI has expanded its offerings to include branded storefronts, mobile apps, AI-driven guest experiences, white-label delivery, marketplace order aggregation, and more than 120 powerful integrations.



