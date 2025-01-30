Leading Pilates Brand Gains Momentum with New European Expansion Deal with Existing Master Franchisee

Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States, announced today it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco, with a commitment to open at least 36 studios over the next 10 years. This brings the total number of international markets for Club Pilates to 21.

The agreement is signed with TMCP Fitness LP (known as TMCP Fitness International) and its founders Chris and Susan Fichaud, existing Club Pilates master franchisees in France, Ireland, and Switzerland, and domestic franchisees in Texas. TMCP Fitness International has begun opening studios in France, with open studios in Bordeaux and Rennes.

"As Pilates continues to reach new consumers and demand keeps rising, Club Pilates is thrilled to be on the forefront of that growth," said Bob Kaufman, President of International at Xponential Fitness. "These new territories are a natural next step for our European expansion, and we look forward to making Club Pilates the most loved Pilates brand in those markets."

"We are delighted to acquire the Master Franchise rights for Club Pilates in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco, expanding our presence beyond our developing markets of France, Ireland, and Switzerland," said Chris and Susan Fichaud, Founders of TMCP Fitness International. "The enthusiasm for Club Pilates has been truly remarkable, as communities across these regions continue to embrace the transformative benefits of this globally renowned fitness concept. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to changing lives and introducing the unparalleled benefits of Club Pilates to vibrant new markets."

This Master Franchise agreement builds upon the growing presence of Club Pilates in Europe, with studios now open in Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany, with the first studio in Ireland opening in March. The brand also has signed agreements in Austria, the Netherlands, Qatar, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Mexico.

Club Pilates prides itself on its accessible and inclusive environment, and the continued international expansion lends itself to reaching more communities who can benefit from the community and the modality itself.

ABOUT CLUB PILATES

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises nine years running, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists multiple times. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com.

