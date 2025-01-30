Preservica Expands Availability of its Microsoft 365 Archiving and Digital Preservation Solution to Canada

Preservica, the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, has expanded the availability of Preserve365® , its embedded archiving and Digital Preservation solution for Microsoft 365, to Canada, hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Building on the availability and adoption of Preserve365 in the US and UK, existing customers including the Library and Archives Canada ( LAC ), the Province of New Brunswick , the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 and major financial institutions, as well as new customers, can now enjoy the benefits of Preserve365 with the added reassurance of full Canadian data sovereignty.

Archiving and Digital Preservation in Microsoft 365

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365 simplifies compliance by making the archiving, Digital Preservation and retrieval of high-value, long-term and permanent records part of the Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint experience.

Information Management and IT teams can standardize and automate the retention and archiving of files, folders, lists and libraries in SharePoint as well as use Microsoft tools such as retention labels, Power Automate and Copilot to meet compliance and optimize SharePoint environments.

Users with the correct Microsoft permissions can also quickly surface archived files and records using SharePoint search or by clicking-thru from the original file location to handle FOI, regulatory, legal or operational requests - reducing the burden on IT teams to find and re-hydrate content from separate archiving systems.

Chief Product Officer at Preservica, Stuart Reed added, "Preserve365 addresses the pressing need at many organizations to simplify and automate compliance for long-term Microsoft 365 records as well as minimize compliance risk by ensuring records can always be read and actioned over decades independent of the original format. Based on strong demand we are delighted to expand the availability of Preserve365 to Canada, with more regions planned over the coming months."

Intelligent, automated and embedded

Preserve365 embeds Preservica's unique Active Digital Preservation into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem that automatically maintains digital assets in readable and trusted formats over decades.

This active, embedded approach to data archiving and preservation-compared to the traditional static and separate methods-ensures instant, secure access to reliable, usable data, which is crucial for compliance and AI applications.

Preserve365 is available on the Azure Marketplace .

Information and Compliance Managers - learn more here .

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. Libraries and Archives Canada (LAC), MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

Twitter: @Preservica

LinkedIn: @Preservica

Media Contact:

Meg Fornataro

York IE

meg@york.ie

SOURCE: Preservica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire