Artel, LLC: Paul Domorski to Leave Artel After Cydecor Acquisition

Paul Domorski is leaving his position as CEO of Artel LLC. The executive retained his role after the acquisition of Artel LLC from TPG, by Cydecor in September 2024. During nearly 10 years at Artel, Domorski oversaw the transformation and expansion of Artel's business.

Before joining Artel, Domorski served as Chairman and CEO of Par Technology. He was also CEO of EMS Technologies, acquired by Honeywell. Prior to that he headed Avaya's service business and was CEO of British Telcom's Global Network Services business. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO and/or Board Member of both US and International companies through periods of restructuring, change and growth.

Cydecor is an award-winning veteran-owned business that delivers differentiated innovations in mission systems and business platforms. The company leverages leading-edge secure systems and software development, backed by industry-leading subject matter expertise, and business intelligence to enable decision-support for ever-evolving national security challenges. Cydecor has successfully modernized government systems and transformed the capabilities of its customers by closely aligning its deep mission expertise with advanced technological capabilities that translate into automated and accelerated solutions at scale.

Artel serves as a leading provider of telecommunications and technology support services delivering cost-effective, on-time, reliable communications services, cybersecurity, and IT solutions. The company delivers terrestrial connectivity and global SATCOM enterprise services, technology support services, and SurgeNet on-demand capability ensuring reliable and secure connectivity worldwide in support of the customer's most mission-critical requirements. Artel links expertise and buying power to design and deliver complex telecommunications solutions worldwide. Its established network presence in the Middle East and Africa regions enables cost-effective, reliable network connectivity throughout Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South Central Asia, and North America.

