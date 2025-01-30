Teverra LLC: Department of Energy Supports Teverra's AI-Driven Technology to Unlock Billions in Annual Savings for Clean Energy Well Drilling

Revolutionary Real-Time Drilling Risk Management Enhances Efficiency and Safety

Teverra LLC, a pioneering company in subsurface energy technology, is thrilled to announce its receipt of a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) to advance its revolutionary Drilling Dynamics Geomechanics (DDGTM) technology into real-time capabilities. DOE bestowed this esteemed grant, affirming Teverra's dedication to innovation and its leadership in the energy industry.

The project promises to transform drilling operations by delivering instant insights into subsurface state of stress and mechanical properties, along with real-time risk assessment and mitigation, all without the need for logging data. Spearheaded by Dr. Hamed Soroush, Teverra's founder and CEO, this initiative targets critical challenges in CO2 storage, geothermal energy, hydrogen storage, and oil and gas ventures.

Drilling operations are pivotal to the success of subsurface projects, constituting a significant portion of costs, making understanding geomechanical characteristics crucial for safe and cost-effective drilling. Conventional methods often rely on limited datasets (logs), leading to uncertainties and inefficiencies in wellbore stability analysis. Teverra's DDG technology, using the power of artificial intelligence, offers a game-changing solution, leveraging drilling dynamics data acquired through vibration sensors.

"This grant underscores Teverra's commitment to innovation and sustainability in the energy sector," remarked Dr. Hamed Soroush. "We're excited to advance our DDG technology, proven reliable via multiple field testing, to real-time applications. Our goal is to bolster safety, slash costs, and boost efficiency in drilling operations through enhanced technology."

Receiving SBIR Phase IIB grant, the project will extend DDG's application to enable real-time evaluation of geomechanical characteristics and wellbore stability while drilling. Teverra aims to introduce an end-to-end automated data analytics pipeline, offering real-time insights and recommendations at the rig site.

Teverra's innovative approach carries significant implications for the energy industry, potentially saving billions annually by reducing non-productive time and mitigating risks, thus improving the economics of low-margin projects like geothermal and CCS developments. This project aligns with DOE's mission to foster scientific innovation and economic growth, highlighting Teverra's leadership in advancing clean energy technologies.

About Teverra:

Teverra LLC is a forefront technology-focused energy company specializing in subsurface solutions for geothermal energy, carbon storage, and cleaner oil and gas. Through cutting-edge R&D, Teverra enhances safety, boosts production efficiency, and reduces the environmental impact of subsurface operations. Core competencies include advanced geomechanics, geothermal resource assessment and development, fluid mechanics, subsurface engineering design, modeling, and monitoring, applied artificial intelligence, visualization, edge computing, and software development. The company leverages these skills and high-resolution subsurface monitoring to create well-characterized numerical models, mitigating exploration risks and optimizing drilling, completions, stimulation, and production processes. Visit www.teverra.com.

