DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Accelerates Momentum in 2024 With Record ARR Growth, Strategic Hires, and AI-Powered Innovations

Record-Breaking Year-Over-Year Growth, New Product Launches, and Key Industry Wins Set the Stage for Bold Expansion in 2025

DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, closed 2024 with remarkable success, delivering record-breaking year-over-year ARR growth and expanding its customer base to hundreds of organizations across diverse industries. This exceptional growth reinforces DuploCloud's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to streamline cloud operations and accelerate innovation.

DuploCloud achieved significant milestones in 2024, including the launch of its Advanced Observability Suite, a powerful tool that provides customers with full-stack insights to enhance performance and efficiency. As AI continues to shape the future of cloud operations, DuploCloud strengthened its leadership in the space by onboarding several new AI-driven customers, showcasing its ability to serve cutting-edge industries with robust, secure, and scalable automation solutions tailored to their unique demands.

DuploCloud also welcomed several key hires to its leadership team, including Matt Amundson as Chief Marketing Officer and Kelly DeHart as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing seasoned experts onboard to drive its next phase of strategic growth. With expertise spanning AI, cloud infrastructure, and DevSecOps, these new leaders are poised to further accelerate DuploCloud's innovation roadmap in 2025 and beyond.

Additionally, DuploCloud maintained a strong presence at key industry events throughout 2024, including SaaStr Annual, TechCrunch Disrupt, ViVE and Fintech Meetup, showcasing its latest product innovations and engaging with global leaders in technology.

"We're proud of the remarkable momentum we built in 2024," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "From achieving record-breaking ARR growth to introducing groundbreaking solutions, our team's relentless focus on empowering customers with streamlined cloud automation has been the driving force behind our success. As we look ahead to 2025, we're committed to expanding our offerings and partnerships to continue delivering unmatched value to our customers."

Building on its strong foundation, DuploCloud plans to execute on a bold strategy in 2025, prioritizing:

Strategic Business Expansion: Growing within the SMB market and exploring new industries.

Product Roadmap Enhancements: Introducing AI-driven capabilities that deepen automation and security insights for customers.

Customer-Centric Growth: Scaling customer success initiatives to support businesses at every stage of their cloud journey.

With these ambitious goals, DuploCloud aims to remain at the forefront of innovation, helping businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of their cloud environments. For more information, visit https://duplocloud.com/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

SOURCE: DuploCloud, Inc.

