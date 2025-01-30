IPConfigure and Blue Eye Revolutionize Security With Seamless Remote Video Monitoring Integration

IPConfigure, a trusted leader in enterprise video management software (VMS), has joined forces with Blue Eye, an innovator in remote video monitoring (RVM), to deliver an industry-first integration. This partnership empowers IPConfigure's customers to activate Blue Eye's advanced remote video monitoring services directly within the Orchid VMS platform, all in just a few clicks and without additional hardware requirements.

"This collaboration represents a transformative step forward for security technology," said Christopher Uiterwyk, CEO of IPConfigure. "By embedding Blue Eye's remote monitoring capabilities directly into our Orchid VMS, we've created a solution that's not only user-friendly but also elevates the value of existing surveillance infrastructure."

Streamlined, Embedded Virtual Guarding Services

The integration introduces a robust, cloud-based monitoring solution embedded within Orchid VMS.

Customers now benefit from:

Simplified Onboarding: Seamlessly request monitoring services through Orchid Fusion, enabling Blue Eye's backend setup and activation.

Efficient Admin Management: Blue Eye's experts ensure optimal camera configurations, including motion detection and monitoring readiness.

Real-Time Threat Mitigation: Blue Eye's Security Operations Center (SOC) operators handle continuous event monitoring, accessing live feeds, reviewing recorded footage, and leveraging audio talk-down features to proactively deter threats.

"This integration marks a milestone for both Blue Eye and IPConfigure," said Steve Jackson, President of Blue Eye. "We've combined our expertise to deliver a game-changing solution that enhances security, simplifies deployment, and provides unmatched convenience for businesses."

Key Advantages of the Integration

Proactive Crime Deterrence: SOC operators utilize live audio talk-down features to prevent incidents before they occur.

Transparent, Predictable Pricing: With a flat monthly rate and no hidden fees, Blue Eye's RVM solution eliminates unnecessary costs associated with over-alarming and false alarms.

Comprehensive Monitoring: Operators access real-time video feeds, recorded footage, and audio tools to ensure timely threat intervention.

Broad Compatibility: The system supports ONVIF-compliant cameras, allowing integration without additional hardware investment.

Enhanced User Experience: Integrated tools such as status updates, camera snapshots, and advanced search capabilities simplify onboarding and improve user satisfaction.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that prioritize both security and user experience," said Corey Catten, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Eye. "By integrating our services into Orchid VMS, we're setting a new benchmark for the video surveillance industry."

Unlocking the Future of Security

With this first-of-its-kind integration, IPConfigure customers can effortlessly transform their existing video surveillance systems into proactive security solutions. The collaboration enables businesses to deter crime, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall efficiency with minimal disruption.

About IPConfigure

IPConfigure is a recognized leader in enterprise video management software, providing scalable and reliable surveillance solutions trusted by organizations worldwide. Its flagship platform Orchid VMS is designed to safeguard assets and streamline security operations. Learn more at https://www.ipconfigure.com/.

About Blue Eye

Blue Eye delivers cutting-edge remote video monitoring solutions, replacing traditional alarm systems with proactive and intelligent security measures. Its innovative technology ensures superior protection while reducing the need for on-site personnel. Discover more at www.goblueeye.com.

SOURCE: Blue Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire