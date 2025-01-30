Silicon Foundry Amplifies Growth and Global Reach in 2024

From new programs and partnerships to deepened regional footprints, the firm continues to empower its Members with unparalleled access to global innovation ecosystems along with emerging technologies and companies.

Silicon Foundry , a Kearney-owned innovation advisory firm, today announced its most successful year yet, achieving the strongest annual growth in its history, as it propels into an even brighter 2025. With a sharp focus on curated navigation and connecting corporations to the innovation economy, Silicon Foundry has launched new program offerings, inked new strategic partnerships, and further expanded its on-the-ground presence and coverage of several critical technology ecosystems around the world.

Member Growth & Global Expansion

Elevated by the global reach of Kearney, with offices in more than 40 countries across the world, Silicon Foundry expanded the geographic footprint of its team to complement its parent company's expansive network and meet increasing international demand.

Silicon Foundry doubled its Middle East presence in the past year, while also deepening engagement in other markets including Japan and South Korea, strengthening its role in bridging cultural and technological distances. Looking ahead, the firm is set to establish a full-time team in both France and Germany, to support and unlock a range of opportunities for our Members keen to navigate the global innovation hubs across Europe.

"At our core, we are global connectors, forging powerful bidirectional bridges between the F1000 and the dynamic startup ecosystem to drive collaborations and tangible outcomes with measurable impact," says Neal Hansch, CEO of Silicon Foundry. In collaboration with our colleagues at Kearney, Silicon Foundry is uniquely positioned to serve as a comprehensive innovation partner, offering an end-to-end portfolio of advisory services and platform for discovery, strategy, and execution.

The Collectives & Executive Treks

In 2024, Silicon Foundry introduced The Collective // Supply Chain , a year-long, membership-based program providing supply chain professionals with access to a curated flow of real-time insights, an executive peer-to-peer community, expert consultations, access to a global slate of private events, and a co-working presence in the heart of Silicon Valley. Building on its success, The Collective // Energy & Utility will debut this spring in Europe.

Executives around the globe are realizing more than ever that in-person meaningful interactions with cutting edge, enterprise ready startups, top venture capitalists, and fellow corporate innovators are allowing them to fast-track their innovation strategy and drive tangible outcomes, whether that's pilots / proof of concepts, strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions. This past year, Silicon Foundry tripled the amount of executive treks it orchestrated for Members to Silicon Valley, New York, London and other key innovation end destinations. These expertly architected, multi-day treks entail a mix of fireside chats, intimate roundtable dinners, 1x1 startup presentations, and visits to offices and campuses of key incumbent players, curated based on the priorities and topics of utmost interest of the visiting corporate leaders.

New Strategic Partnerships

Silicon Foundry continued to enhance its membership benefits through strategic partnerships in 2024, with collaborations designed to further bridge startups and corporations:

SwitchPitch : Silicon Foundry's collaboration with SwitchPitch brings together the best of human expertise and technology to streamline corporate innovation. By integrating SwitchPitch's reverse pitch platform with Silicon Foundry's tailored advisory services, corporations now benefit from seamless startup discovery, proof-of-concept acceleration, and long-term innovation strategies.

Global Corporate Venturing & Innovation: The firm also expanded its exposure to CVC professionals through a formal partnership with GCVI , which will further elevate thought leadership efforts and foster meaningful connections at key annual events in London, Tokyo, and Monterey.

Thought Leadership & Innovation Intelligence

Silicon Foundry has broadened its focus areas to address emerging opportunities in key sectors, including supply chain and robotics, retail and consumer intelligence, AI-driven innovation, space technologies , and automation. The firm contributed to the innovation discourse with the release of key research reports, including the Sustainability Report and forthcoming Retail Report, offering actionable insights into pressing market trends.

With a strong foundation and ambitious plans for 2025, Silicon Foundry is poised to continue its mission of driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and creating value for its members.

"For corporate executives, understanding the rapidly evolving technology landscape is more important than ever, and there is no one better suited to help executives navigate this than Silicon Foundry, as evidenced by their tremendous growth over the past year" Evan Gutoff , Partner at Kearney and head for the firm's Foresight & Innovation team, as well as Kearney Ventures.

Silicon Foundry is not just keeping pace with the future-it's shaping it, empowering corporations to lead with innovation and drive transformative impact on a global scale.

