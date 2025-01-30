ABC Conclave Dubai 2024: A Global Triumph in Web3 Innovation - Exploring the Future Fusion of AI, Web3, and Gaming

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / ABC Conclave Dubai 2024, the world's largest Web3 conclave, has successfully wrapped up as it brought together innovators, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from AI, Web3, and gaming. The event, held on October 11-12, 2024, at the luxurious SO/ Uptown Dubai, attracted over 3,500+ attendees, including 100+ top industry speakers, 1,000+ blockchain developers, and 500+ Web3 founders, to explore blockchain, AI, Web3, and gaming.
Under the theme "Future Fusion: Uniting AI, Web3, And Gaming," this year's event showcased groundbreaking insights, collaborative discussions, and the latest advancements that promise to redefine the digital landscape. Supported by the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qasimi, this conclave highlighted the importance of cross-industry partnerships and innovation.
This year's conclave has set a new standard for industry collaboration and innovation with Tenset as the title sponsor, attendees experienced a rich agenda featuring 25+ insightful seminars, inspiring keynote speeches, A prestigious Awards Night celebrating the visionaries and pioneers who have made outstanding contributions to the industry and immersive workshops, panel discussions, hackathon, workshops led by industry experts who delved into the potential of decentralized technologies, artificial intelligence, and immersive gaming experiences.
The conclave also sheds light on integrating Web3 technologies into gaming, illustrating how decentralized gaming platforms are set to revolutionize user engagement and ownership. Discussions emphasized the role of AI in enhancing user experiences. The event also featured live demonstrations of innovative gaming applications powered by AI and blockchain, allowing participants to experience these technologies' potential firsthand. Networking opportunities were abundant, with many attendees forging valuable connections that could lead to future collaborations in the ever-evolving tech landscape.
Dunston Pereira, Chief Executive Officer, Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi; "Shaping the future of blockchain and digital assets in Dubai is a collective effort that requires collaboration, innovation, and commitment. The journey we embark on today is not just about technology; it is about building a better future for our people. As we move forward, let us embrace the possibilities that lie ahead and work together to create a thriving digital economy. The UAE is poised to leverage these technologies to elevate public services, empower entrepreneurs, and accelerate our transformation into a global digital hub".
Mat Milbury, CEO, Tenset; on his keynote. "I've watched projects fall apart because they didn't know the landscape and I've seen projects succeed beyond expectations because they know exactly which trivial mistakes to avoid'
Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands; "The world is currently divided into the top 1% and the bottom tier, with 90% or more people at the bottom. This divide is reshaping politics and leading to discussions about socialism. However, the physical world, particularly in the token world, is experiencing growth, with projects like bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins experiencing significant growth. This trend is evident in the industry of web3 and other digital currencies, which have been around for years.".
Steve Good, CEO, Dreams Quest; "DreamsQuest has been creating content that combines dreams and reality to help people see the world differently. The founder believes that all humans have a purpose and mission, and two fundamental truths are true for all: our spirit yearns for freedom, and our souls desire a deeper connection. DreamsQuest aims to fulfill these two fundamental truths by helping people reach the same objective, focusing on the spirit's yearning for true freedom and the soul's hunger for a deeper connection".
The event also focused on other key topics such as:
How Tokenization Can Reshape Capitalism and Bring New Opportunities
Gaming Initiative 2033: The Future of Gaming in the UAE
AI x DeFi and the Future of Crypto Trading
Next-Generation Wallets: Paving the Way for Mass Crypto Adoption in Dubai
Meme Economy: Leveraging Internet Culture to Fuel Dubai's Digital Market
CBDCs and Digital Currencies: Dubai's Role in Shaping the Future of Money and many more.
ABC Conclave Dubai edition featured an exceptional lineup of speakers who delivered groundbreaking insights during the event on 11 -12, Oct '24:
Dunston Pereira, Chief Executive Officer, Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi
Mohammed Yaseen, Founder, Esports & Gaming Association
Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
Alexandre F., Chief Partnership Officer, SwissBorg
Matthias Sheikh Mende, Visionary Founder, Bonuz / Dubai Blockchain Center
Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets | Columnist At NASDAQ, CNN
Serena Sebastiani, Senior Director - Financial Services Advisory, PwC Middle East
Arslan Kiran, Head of Growth, The Sandbox - Turkey/Germany/MENA
Amnah Ajmal, Group Executive-Merchants & Commerce, Digital Partnerships & Fintechs, Public Sector, Strategy, M&A, Mastercard
Saed Ereiqat, Co-Founder, ICP HUB GCC
Alex Chehade, e2x Ventures, Ex - Binance MENA, Founder, General Manager
Ajeet Khurana, Founder, Reflexical
Marcello Mari, Founder and CEO, Singularity DAO
Geoff Mcalister, Co-Founder, Crypto Risk Office
Ravikant Agrawal, Polygon Labs, Director of Growth
Arpit Sharma, COO, PWR Labs
Kevin Raham Soltani, Founder & CEO, GIMA Group, Inc
Stefano Virgilli, Technology and Communication
Saloi Benbaha, Head of XDC Network Enterprise Alliance & Ventures, XinFin Powering XDC Network
Amalia Grochal, Founder and CEO, MIRAI DAO
Anton Golub, Founder, SwissAssetDA
Cal Evans, Managing Associate, Gresham International
Brent Fulfer, Principal, Blockchain Founders Fund and more.
ABC Awards - Dubai '24 winners include:
1
Mastercard
Best Enterprise Adoption of Web3
2
PwC Middle East
Excellence in Blockchain Advisory Services
3
Private Office Of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Futuristic Technology Advocate Award
4
Private office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi
Innovative Contribution to Digital Transformation
5
XDC Network
Leader in Hybrid Blockchain Solutions
6
CNN Business Arabia
Best Fintech Media
7
Bitget
Best Crypto Exchange
8
Al Shamshi
Best Legal Advisor for Business Structuring & Corporate Litigation in Web3
9
DVerse
Best Marketing Agency
10
EGA
Best Gaming/Esports Company
11
EcoBlox
Excellence in AI and Blockchain
12
Wisdomwise
?Best AI Trading Platform
13
Dubai Future District Fund
Ecosystem Leadership Award
14
Hacken
Blockchain Security Auditor of the Year
15
Finance Middle East
Leading Magazine Partner for Financial Innovation and Web3
"We are thrilled with the success of this year's ABC Conclave," said Kirubakaran Reddy, Founder of ABC Conclave & AlphaBlockz. "The energy, innovation, and collaboration we witnessed reaffirm that Web3, AI, and gaming are not just shaping the future-they are the future. This conclave is more than an event; it's a movement driving real-world impact, fostering groundbreaking ideas, and uniting visionaries who are building the next digital frontier."
The Dubai edition of the ABC Conclave '24 was supported and sponsored by:
Supported by:
Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum
Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qasimi
Title Sponsor: Tenset
Powered by: Gora
Legendary Sponsors:
Ambo, Sersh, ATC, Famex
Epic Sponsors:
DreamsQuest, ICP, Lore, Ozone, Cros, Adltix
Rare Sponsors:
Qoal, Memeprof, Victor Games, Kix Digital, Arcana, Router Protocol
Official Media Partner:
LUNA PR
Official PR Partner:
ZEX PR WIRE
Exclusive Talkshow Partner
DX Talks
Innovation Partner:
Hack2Skill
Association Partner:
European Blockchain Association, British Blockchain Association, DTC
About ABC Conclave
ABC Conclave 2024, hosted by AlphablockZ, aims to reach a global audience within the crypto community through dynamic social interactions. It promises an exceptional lineup of esteemed Speakers, cutting-edge Projects, and esteemed Partners.
The event, hosted in Dubai and Bangkok, brings together visionaries, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to discuss blockchain, cryptocurrency, and fintech. The Conclave serves as a catalyst for change, fostering knowledge exchange, debate, and shaping the future of cryptocurrencies. The primary goal is to ignite conversations about the potential of cryptocurrencies and accelerate their adoption worldwide. The event will be promoted through various platforms and influencer collaborations.
For more information, visit: https://www.abcconclave.com
For further details about the announcement, please contact:
Jagriti Jaiswal
CGO | Head of Partnerships
ABC Conclave
info@abcconclave.com
PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com
SOURCE: ABC Conclave
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire