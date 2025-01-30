International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Travel Outlook Survey Predicts Top Destinations and Travel Trends for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has released the results of its annual Travel Outlook Survey that gathered more than 1,500 responses from IMG customers about their 2025 travel plans.

The survey reveals that 96% of respondents plan to travel internationally in 2025, with 51% of those respondents planning to take 3 or more international trips throughout the year. When asked about domestic U.S. travel plans for 2025, 85% of respondents have at least one domestic trip planned for the year, with 52% planning to travel domestically 3+ times in 2025.

"Each year, we look forward to the results of our Travel Outlook Survey to help us better understand how our customers are planning to travel in the year ahead," said Steve Paraboschi, IMG President and CEO. "Travel trends are constantly evolving, and this research helps IMG better meet the growing demands of international and domestic travelers."

Travel Outlook Survey Findings:

Popular trips: urban tourism and family visits

When asked about the types of trips travelers plan to take in 2025, the most popular responses were:

Urban tourism (visiting a major city or country) - 53% of respondents Visiting family in another country - 51% of respondents Beach vacation - 42% of respondents Rural tourism (exploring the countryside, nature-based experiences) - 40% of respondents

Other popular trip types for 2025 include adventure/sport (hiking, skiing, golfing, etc.), resort vacation, special interest/event, and cruises.

"We saw concert tourism grow significantly in 2024 as fans traveled the world to see Taylor Swift, and with other big-name artists planning world tours in 2025, we expect to see these types of special interest and event-focused trips continue," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We're also excited to see that more than half of our respondents plan to visit family abroad in 2025, and with those international trips, it's especially important that travelers have the proper travel protection plan in place before leaving home."

Travel spending on the rise

With the vast majority of respondents planning multiple international and domestic trips, it comes as no surprise that 29% plan to spend more money on travel in 2025 than they did last year.

Trending types of travel: solo, bleisure, and multigenerational

Solo travel is another prevailing trend in 2025, with 48% of respondents planning to take a solo trip throughout the year. According to survey results, the two most popular types of trips for solo travelers include visiting family in another country (57%) and urban tourism (54%).

Business travel is also on the rise. In 2025, 57% of all respondents are planning to travel for business, a 7% increase compared to 2024 survey results. Of those respondents, 59% say they are likely to add personal vacation time before or after at least one of their business trips, often referred to as "bleisure travel."

Multigenerational travel will also continue to be popular in 2025. Results show that 34% of families have a domestic or international trip planned with multiple generations (children, parents, and grandparents, etc.).

Top travel concerns

Year after year, survey results show that getting sick or having an accident during a trip continues to be the top concern for travelers, followed by concerns about trip cancellation and interruption. Respondents ranked their top concerns for 2025 as follows:

Getting sick or having an accident while at their destination Needing to cancel their trip before they depart Issues getting to or from their destination Needing to interrupt their trip while at their destination

Top destinations

The most popular destinations respondents plan to travel to next in 2025 include Canada, Italy, Mexico, Japan, and France-making the list for the first time since 2022.

