Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of corporate credit data and analytics software, today announces the launch of two new datasets: US and European Leveraged Loans. This launch expands Cognitive Credit's global credit issuer coverage to 2,600+ issuers, increasing to 3,000+ issuers over the next 12 months.

With this release, Cognitive Credit is now the only provider in the global financial data industry that can serve institutional credit investors structured data across investment grade bond, high yield bond, and leveraged loan markets, in both the US and Europe. Clients can ingest this data via the Cognitive Credit web application, Excel add-in, and/or REST API.

The two new coverage universes US and European Leveraged Loans include detailed financial models and document libraries for an initial list of the 750+ most liquid and commonly tracked names in the global leveraged loan indices. These lists were developed working in partnership with a number of the leading leveraged loan market participants on the buy-side and sell-side.

Over the past decade, the leveraged loan market has evolved to be one of the major sub-sectors of the global credit asset class. The US leveraged loan market is currently measured at over $1.4tn in notional outstanding, more than doubling since 2010 and now eclipsing the size of the US high yield bond market. The European market has tripled in size over a similar period. Recently, however, leveraged loan default rates have started outpacing those of the high yield bond market, emphasizing the ever-present need for robust fundamental credit analysis by investors in the space.

Sudha Sathiaseelan, Vice President of Data, said: "As the direction of developed market inflation enters a period of uncertainty, the addition of leveraged loan coverage is a timely expansion of Cognitive Credit's overall offering. With the potential for increased interest rate volatility, demand from clients for fundamental data in the leveraged loan market has increased significantly. Our new datasets meet that demand and deliver the same level of detail, accuracy, and speed that our clients have come to expect from us."

Robert Slater, Founder and CEO, said: "As the best-in-class provider of structured data in the investment grade and high yield bond markets, leveraged loans was the obvious next step for our coverage expansion. With these additional data categories, global credit investors can now conveniently access data and analytics across bond and loan markets via one centralized service, positioning for ever-greater efficiency and automation in their investment businesses in the years to come."

Leveraged Loan coverage sits alongside Cognitive Credit's existing High Yield and Investment Grade Bond licenses for US and European markets. All data published by Cognitive Credit is generated by its proprietary machine-reading technology, which structures financial reports and additional corporate disclosure into dynamic credit models, updated within 15 minutes of release delivering fast, detailed, and transparent data specifically tailored for institutional credit investors.

About Cognitive Credit

At Cognitive Credit, we provide the world's leading credit investors with specialist data and analytics to form smarter, faster credit views. We deliver detailed credit models automatically updated within minutes of earnings release, paired with workflow tools that elevate your productivity and empower your team to develop more actionable investment ideas quicker than ever before. Today, 100% of the top 10 global investment banks, and asset managers with over $15tn in AUM, use and trust Cognitive Credit data every day.

For more information, please visit www.cognitivecredit.com

Media

Leveraged Loan data on Cognitive Credit: https://cognitivecredit.com/data/leveraged-loans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129210938/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing

andrew.johnson@cognitivecredit.com

+44 (0)20 8103 3090

Sudha Sathiaseelan

VP of Data

sudha.sathiaseelan@cognitivecredit.com

Robert Slater

CEO Founder

robert.slater@cognitivecredit.com