Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2025

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE -INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 10 December 2024, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 36.0 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 24 January 2025 and was communicated to shareholders on 10 December 2024.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:

Interim Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling 36.0 US cents per share 1.2429 28.96 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 7 February 2025 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 10 January 2025.

