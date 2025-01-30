Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco TechBeat: Talking Food 4 Education, a Revolutionary School-Feeding Program, With Wawira Njiru and Brian Tippens

Anzeige
WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023
Cisco TechBeat: Talking Food 4 Education, a Revolutionary School-Feeding Program, With Wawira Njiru and Brian Tippens

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Wawira Njiru serves as the President and CEO of Food 4 Education, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating childhood hunger in Kenya by providing meals to over 500,000 students annually. In this insightful discussion, AB engages with Wawira and Brian Tippens, Cisco's Senior Vice President and Chief Social Impact & Inclusion Officer, to explore the significance of community-driven initiatives, the implementation of sustainable practices in tackling the global food crisis, the crucial role of trust in fostering partnerships between corporations and communities, and much more.

View original content here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
