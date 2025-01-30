Matter Family Office Expands Courtney Pullen's role as Chief Learning Officer

Commitment to Culture and Learning Strengthens Family-Centric Wealth Management Approach

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Matter Family Office, a leading wealth management advisory firm dedicated to empowering families across generations, announced today the expansion of Courtney Pullen's role to full-time chief learning officer. Pullen will spearhead the firm's Culture and Learning practice in the Denver office, further solidifying Matter Family Office's commitment to innovative, family-focused wealth strategies.



Pullen, a respected expert in working with ultra-high-net-worth families, brings decades of experience helping clients develop empowered, healthy relationships with wealth. His leadership will enhance Matter Family Office's ability to support families in navigating complex financial landscapes while building strong intergenerational connections.

"Courtney has been an integral part of our team as a consultant for over a decade, helping to build and shape our Culture and Learning services," said Kathy Lintz, partner and CEO at Matter Family Office. "With Courtney joining us full-time, we are poised to meet the growing demand from clients and prospects for these unique services, distinguishing Matter from others in the industry."

Empowering Families Through Culture and Learning

Matter Family Office's Culture and Learning practice is a cornerstone of its mission to foster meaningful relationships and empower families to make collaborative, informed decisions. The practice includes more than 80 tailored family meetings annually, ranging from half-day workshops to multi-day retreats on topics such as estate planning, vision setting and intergenerational collaboration.

By embedding Culture and Learning into its wealth management philosophy, Matter Family Office helps families align their values with their wealth strategies, improving decision-making processes and creating enduring legacies.

Differentiating Through Culture, Depth and Intention

Over the last 20 years, Matter Family Office has invested deeply in developing a robust, client-centered approach. Key differentiators include:

Smaller Advisor Portfolios : Matter Family Office advisors work with fewer families to ensure they can engage deeply and proactively with clients.

Multi-Generational Focus : Advisors frequently engage with second and third generations, promoting continuity and sustained client relationships.

Tailored Professional Development: The firm prioritizes hiring advisors whose experience combines both financial acumen and client service, complemented by extensive training in Culture and Learning.

"Matter's 'people-first' culture is central to everything we do," added Lintz. "We model the same long-term, sustainable relationships within our team that we encourage among the families we serve. This intentionality creates a culture of trust and collaboration that sets us apart."

Innovation at the Intersection of Wealth and Well-Being

Matter Family Office's continued investment in Culture and Learning represents its unwavering commitment to reimagining family office services. By combining traditional wealth planning with strategies prioritizing communication, collaboration and personal growth, the firm is helping families build legacies that transcend financial success.

For more information on Matter Family Office and its Culture and Learning practice, visit Matter Family Office.

About Matter Family Office

Founded in 1990, Matter Family Office is an independent multi-family office that empowers ultra-high-net-worth families to achieve long-term success. Through an integrated, personalized approach to wealth management, Matter serves as a strategic partner, guiding families across the United States to navigate wealth complexities, make informed decisions and build enduring legacies. Learn more at Matter Family Office. Advisory services offered by Matter LLC, dba Matter Family Office, a registered investment adviser.

