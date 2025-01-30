Former CRO of Xeneta and Former Head of Amazon Pay Ireland Joins ESW to Accelerate Enterprise Growth in New Categories and Expand its Client Roster

ESW, the worldwide leader in ecommerce, today announced the appointment of Tonia Luykx as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously, Luykx served as CRO of Xeneta, the creators of the world's largest freight intelligence and analytics platform. She will be based in ESW's Dublin headquarters and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Eric Eichmann.

"Tonia's extensive international experience leading strategic planning, marketing, customer success and sales for some of the world's top businesses makes her the perfect candidate to fill this role," said Eichmann. "Her leadership skills and deep knowledge of enterprise solutions encompassing shipping, payments, fraud and customer service will benefit the entire organization as we expand into new business verticals and markets."

"Given the current macroeconomic environment, global brands are looking for a trusted leader to navigate the complexities involved in international commerce," said Luykx. "ESW is well-established in working with some of the world's leading retailers to expand globally, while giving them greater control over their direct channels to better serve their consumers regardless of where they're located. I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at ESW as we embark on a new phase of growth."

Luykx brings more than 20 years of expertise in sales and leadership to ESW. Prior to joining Xeneta, Luykx held positions of increasing importance at Sift, the AI-powered security platform where she was Vice President of Global Sales Interim CRO. She was Head of Amazon Pay Ireland for Amazon Pay UK and Ireland, and head of Strategic Accounts for Dropbox in the UK and Ireland. Earlier in her career she was Country Sales Manager for Google Enterprise Ireland, Microsoft Dynamics Sales Manager for Logica UK, and began her career at SAP Business Development. She received a Masters in Information Technology, with honors, from University of Galway.

About ESW

ESW makes worldwide ecommerce powerful and simple. We offer the world's best-loved brands solutions that reduce cross-border complexity and create moments that matter between them and their shoppers. We focus on localizing the online shopping experience to increase conversions and loyalty while also taking on the complications of doing business in international markets. We do it through frictionless checkouts, fast, reliable shipping and returns and by reducing compliance and regulatory risk. All while coming alongside our clients with market insights and strategies designed for long-term growth and profitability.

With offices in New York, Dublin, Madrid and Singapore, ESW helps the world's premier and most ambitious brands achieve growth and profitability in more than 200 global markets. That's worldwide ecommerce made powerful, made simple.

