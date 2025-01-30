- New, industry-specific score and custom target score link reputation management efforts to measurable ROI, empowering marketers with actionable insights to enhance online presence and revenue

InMoment®, the leading provider of integrated Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, today announced the introduction of a new Location Performance Scoring system. This includes an improved Industry Score that directly correlates reputation management efforts with Google Profile views and revenue generation. Additionally, the system features a new individualized Target Score that allows brands to measure location performance based on metrics that align with their business strategy.

The improved Industry Score addresses critical challenges facing marketing professionals across industries, from Brand Managers to SEO Leaders. By analyzing over 60,000 Google Business Profiles across 13 different sectors, InMoment has developed an industry-specific, proprietary metric based on review volume, star rating, business images, and more, that transforms how businesses understand and improve their brand performance beyond the standard star rating.

The new Target Score empowers brands to create a custom score that drives the most important behaviors to their business strategy. Organizations can decide how to measure their location performance and tailor the score to reflect their brand's unique goals. By focusing on the metrics that matter the most, businesses gain actionable insights to improve outcomes.

"Our mission is to empower businesses to leverage customer feedback to act today and predict tomorrow," said Sarah Speigle, Director of Product, Reputation Management, at InMoment. "In line with this, the new Location Performance Scoring system will help our customers better understand not only what they are doing well and where they can improve versus industry benchmarks, but also set their own custom scoring system to improve their individual location performance as it relates to their own company goals and standards. This dual approach helps promote actionability and correlates metrics and actions directly to revenue drivers."

What sets this solution apart is its ROI-focused, data-driven approach. Unlike other reputation management tools, InMoment weighs in the specific features that drive Google Profile views, based on extensive research, allowing marketing leaders to make confident, targeted decisions that generate more location visits. Tailored to each industry and customizable for each organization, the scoring system provides a transparent breakdown of its contributing metrics, and time-over-time performance, offering businesses a precise roadmap to enhance their brand performance and sales. This proprietary system turns complex data analysis into clear, actionable steps, eliminating the time-consuming process of manual insights extraction.

Yo-Chi, a popular Australian frozen yogurt brand, demonstrates the efficacy of this approach. After implementing InMoment's Reputation Management solution, the company saw remarkable results in just under a year: a 74% rise in their industry score, followed by a 123% increase in Google Profile impressions, and a 92% boost in navigation clicks. The brand dramatically improved its review response rate by 1329%, reduced response times by 87%, and maintained an impressive 4.6-star rating with 91% positive reviews.

Available through InMoment's Reputation Management solution, the Industry Score and the Target Score are available now. For more information, please visit www.inmoment.com/reputation-management-software/.

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere-from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

