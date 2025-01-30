STARMUS Festival: STARMUS UNVEILS PROGRAM STRUCTURE AND ARTISTS LINE UP FOR STARMUS LA PALMA

The headliners include the STARMUS All Stars, a stellar gathering of rock legends with Glenn Hughes as Special Guest , the Oscar and 15 Grammy award-winning composer and singer Jorge Drexler and the prominent Spanish pop-rock band Efecto Pasillo

LA PALMA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARMUS La Palma has announced the first round of artists and the program structure for its festival, set to take place from April 25 to 29, 2025. This event will bring together an impressive lineup of musicians, scientists, and experts, focusing on the protection of the sky from pollution and space debris.

The musical lineup includes the STARMUS All Stars, a rock ensemble featuring legends like Glenn Hughes, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Derek Sherinian, Vinny Appice, Tony Franklin, and Dino Jelusick; the Oscar and 15 Grammy award-winning composer and singerJorge Drexler, and the Spanish pop-rock band Efecto Pasillo, known for their fusion of pop, rock, and Latin rhythms.

The festival will also host a stellar panel of speakers, including renowned ethologist Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, legendary musician and STARMUS co-founder Brian May, and eight Nobel Laureates such as John Mather, Michel Mayor, Kip Thorne, Steven Chu, and Donna Strickland. Celebrated astronauts like Chris Hadfield, Kathryn Thornton, Terry Virts, Pablo Álvarez, and Sara García will also be present, along with world-class experts in technology, including Tony Fadell, co-inventor of the iPhone, and AI and cybersecurity experts Bernhard Scholkopf and Chema Alonso.

The program structure includes several key components. The 'Sonic Universe' concert on April 26 will feature performances by the STARMUS All Stars, Jorge Drexler, and Efecto Pasillo. Opening acts will include the innovative Chilean Astro-Pop band FLANGR, the popular reggaeton-pop duo K-Narias, and Chris Boshuizen, also known as Dr. Chrispy, a former astronaut and music producer.

The ' Classical Night' Series concerts , scheduled for April 25 and 27, will showcase distinguished artists such as Montserrat Martí, Simona Todaro Pavarotti, Luis Santana, Víctor Carbajo, and the STARMUS Orchestra. These performances will take place in Santa Cruz de La Palma and will feature a blend of operatic and classical music.

STARMUS La Palma will also introduce two STARMUS Camps , located in Santa Cruz and Los Llanos de Aridane, offering a full four-day program of activities. The Expo Zone will host a variety of exhibitors, including the Starlight Foundation, the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, the Jane Goodall Institute and ITER while the Stage Zone will feature lectures, screenings, and live music programs.

The Keynote lectures will be held in Puerto Naos on April 25, 26, and 28, with talks by Nobel Laureates, astronauts, AI and cybersecurity experts, and renowned scientists. These lectures will cover a wide range of topics, with a particular focus on the protection of the skies.

In addition to the main events, STARMUS La Palma will feature an educational initiative called "Interscholar by STARMUS ," designed to inspire Canarian primary and secondary school students. Over five weeks, students will engage in activities and workshops led by ambassadors such as the great science communicator Javier Santaolalla, the band Efecto Pasillo, composer Jorge Drexler, and the Jane Goodall Institute. This project aims to spark curiosity and deepen students' understanding of scientific concepts through a blend of music, cinema, and hands-on learning experiences.

The entire festival will be free to attend, and the full schedule of events will be unveiled on the STARMUS website in the coming weeks.

