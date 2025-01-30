Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Laboratories Reports Significant Breakthrough for MicroPearls Yields

In-Home Consumer Harvests Increase Exponentially After Research Discovery at Hypha Laboratories

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences and the creator of the MicroPearls suite of products, is pleased to announce that the Company's research team has made a breakthrough discovery which has dramatically increased the yield of functional mushrooms per harvest on its revolutionary device.

The MicroPearl mushroom accelerator is the only device of its kind which uses A.I. assisted technology to produce an array of functional mushroom ingredients in a device smaller than most blenders, with a typical yield of 300 grams every eight days. While that production is already groundbreaking in the functional mushroom industry, handing the magic of the mushroom to average consumers who want to lead healthier, mushroom inspired lives, the recent breakthrough shatters previous expectations. Moreover the Company is intent on generating even greater results beyond this breakthrough.

"Since our inception and the recognition that we had the proprietary technology to produce consistent, high quality mushroom ingredients devoid of the old-school thinking that they had to be grown in animal feces or bought stale or processed, we decided that we would be perpetually innovating and refining," stated John Frailey, Technology Director, Hypha Labs. "For us, that always meant two things: quality and volume."

"Because of this breakthrough, a MicroPearl user can now produce tremendous volume from the comfort of their kitchen, allowing them to serve more family members and themselves between each eight day in-home harvest," added Frailey.

"A typical single cycle, eight day harvest has now gone from 60 grams to well over 300 grams," said Frailey. "It's incredible."

The Hypha Labs MicroPearl mushroom accelerator is expected to be available via a national roll-out in late 2025 or early 2026.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary, cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in a wide array of functional mushrooms using its patent-pending mushroom accelerators. The Company is positioning itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry in addition to being a disruptive force in future and emerging mushroom opportunities. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

