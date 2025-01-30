Voices Launches "Awkward Silence" Campaign to Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Twist

Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, today launched Awkward Silence , a Valentine's Day social media campaign paying homage to dating mishaps and less-than-ideal matches. Awkward Silence flips the script on classic Valentine's Day romance to highlight the awkward encounters, cringeworthy moments, and hilarious missteps that come with the search for love, because we all know how hard it can be to find the right match.

This year, Voices is opening the floor to their online community giving them the chance to share their funniest, most memorable dating mishaps and offer a piece of advice to those wading through the dating pool today. The campaign draws a parallel to Voices' position as a marketplace that matches creatives with voice over talent, proving that finding the perfect fit-whether in love or work-takes effort and a bit of luck.

"Within the creative world, we've spent years perfecting the art of matching voice over talent with the right client, a process that takes patience and a strong understanding of requirements and strengths from both parties," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications at Voices. "Are we qualified to be giving love advice? Probably not. But we know a thing or two about matchmaking and wanted to have some fun with that idea for Valentine's Day. On an occasion that's all about showing love, Awkward Silence gives a voice to the missed connections that didn't quite make the cut."

People will be able to share their dating experiences through the campaign's submission form from January 30, 2025, to February 7, 2025, at 10 p.m. Selected submissions will be featured in a video series on Voices' social media channels, amplifying the stories that make us laugh, cringe, and ultimately feel connected.

More information can be found at https://www.voices.com/awkward-silence . For more information on the world of voice over, visit www.voices.com .

About Voices

Voices is the #1 comprehensive voice solutions platform, featuring the best talent in the world offering unparalleled quality with options tailored to your needs. Elevate your brand effortlessly with access to new possibilities in the world of voice over with talent, convenience, and AI innovation - all in one place. Voices has worked with major clients including Shopify, Microsoft, The History Channel, The Discovery Channel, Hulu, Cisco, the biggest ad agencies and thousands more small businesses.

Media Contact: Patrice Aldave | patrice.aldave@voices.com | 519-858-4224

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire