Alphavima Technologies Inc.: PREXA365 Rental Management Solution Unveils Game-Changing Features with AI, ERP Integration, and Advanced Capabilities

PREXA365, the premier rental management solution provider, is proud to announce the release of game-changing features designed to transform the rental industry.

These enhancements include Hey PREXA, an AI-powered assistant, a cutting-edge scheduler, seamless integration with Microsoft Business Central and Finance and Operations, a comprehensive vendor review system, and Pulse integration, which enables PREXA365 to function as a complete ERP system.

The new features, aimed at optimizing workflows, improving customer experience, and enhancing operational efficiency, position PREXA365 as a complete, next-generation rental management solution for businesses of all sizes.

Key Highlights of the New Features

A smarter way to interact through AI-Powered Assistant - Just say, "Hey PREXA"

At the heart of the new feature set is "Hey PREXA", an advanced AI assistant designed to provide real-time support and insights to rental businesses. This conversational AI effortlessly changes how users interact with PREXA365 by enabling voice and text commands for smooth operation.

From scheduling maintenance to generating insightful reports:

"Hey PREXA" is your intelligent partner," said Shivraj Dheer, CEO at Alphavima (the parent company of PREXA365)."

"Hey PREXA" capabilities include:

Natural Language Processing (NLP): Users can interact with the platform using intuitive commands to create contacts, quotes, invoices, rental contracts, tasks, available assets for rent, asset history, etc.

Proactive Notifications: Stay on top of overdue rentals, vendor updates, or maintenance requests.

Data Insights: Gain on-demand reports and analytics to drive smarter business decisions. 2. Enhanced Rental Planning with Smart Scheduling The new Rental Scheduler introduces a user-friendly, calendar-based interface, making tracking and managing your rentals more intuitive and efficient. Here's a look at the key features: Asset Availability Tracker - Monitor and Track Rental Reservations and Assets.

Transport Scheduler - Simplify Logistics for dispatch and pickups, ensuring clear communication and operation.

Service Order and Job Scheduler - Gain better visibility and management for Services and Inspections using this feature. These exclusive features are designed to reduce manual errors and enhance visibility and control, starting from the time assets leave your inventory to the time they return to you. 3. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Dynamics365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics365 Finance Recognizing the critical necessity for interconnected systems, PREXA365 now facilitates seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics365 Business Central and MicrosoftDynamics365 Finance. This integration will consolidate financial management and operational insights within a singular, unified Microsoft platform. Integration benefits include: Centralized Financial Data: Synchronize rental invoicing, payments, and financial records with ERP solutions like Business Central and Microsoft Finance and Operations.

Enhanced Reporting: Generate consolidated reports for rentals, finances, and operations.

Simplified Workflows: Enable smooth data sharing between PREXA365 and Microsoft ecosystems to eliminate redundancies and efficient decision-making while having real-time data insights. "Being PREXA365 powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 - Our integration with Microsoft Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics365 Finance & SCM ensures that businesses no longer have to navigate between disparate systems. This unified approach creates efficiency and fosters data-driven decisions," added Akhilesh Mittal - Product Head, PREXA365. 4. Vendor Reviews - Helping the Rental Community PREXA365 now empowers rental owners to review and rate customers directly through the platform. This feature fosters transparency and accountability, helping businesses select the best partners while encouraging customers to maintain their contractual obligations. Key features of vendor reviews include: Customer Evaluation: Provide insights into customer performance based on timely payments, equipment condition on return, over usage, maintenance, etc.

Real-Time Feedback: Vendors can leave reviews immediately after completing transactions or services.

Collaboration: Other rental companies can access this data to see the ratings given to customers by other vendors. Right now, this data is only accessible to PREXA365 customers. 5. Full ERP Enablement with PulseNet365 PREXA365 has evolved from a specialized rental management solution into a full-fledged Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform, with the integration of Pulse3Net65, an ERP solution built by Alphavima (the parent company of PREXA365). What PREXA365 + PulseNet365 delivers: Unified Platform: Manage all business operations, including rental contracts, purchase orders, billing, Invoice, preventive maintenance, service management, Finance, HR, assets, inventory, and CRM, in one place.

Real-Time Insights: Access advanced analytics for forecasting, inventory tracking, and financial planning.

Scalability: Support business growth by streamlining operations across multiple locations or markets.

Customizable Dashboards: Tailor your ERP experience to suit specific business needs.

By leveraging PulseNet365, PREXA365 ensures businesses can access tools traditionally available only to larger enterprises, levelling the playing field.

Why This Release Matters

The latest updates underscore PREXA365's commitment to driving innovation in the rental sector. These features are designed to address common pain points such as operational inefficiencies, fragmented systems, and limited visibility into vendor and resource performance.

Akhilesh Mittal - Product Head, PREXA365, elaborated:

"Our mission at PREXA365 has always been to empower businesses by simplifying operations and driving growth. With these enhancements, we're not just delivering a solution; we're enabling our customers to build better businesses."

Availability

The new features are available immediately to all PREXA365 users. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.prexa365.com/demo.

About PREXA365

PREXA365 is rental management software powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. It is designed to help rental businesses manage their processes, improving rental efficiency and delivering more impact through industry-specific workflows that automate Rental Contracts and invoicing, Inventory Management, Equipment Tracking, and preventive Maintenance.

With a quick, simple, and modern approach, PREXA365 is designed to empower rental businesses of all sizes with hassle-free operations, data-driven insights, and cutting-edge technology.

PREXA365 serves clients in 17 countries and is on the path to revolutionizing the rental management industry.

About Alphavima Technologies Inc.

Alphavima Technologies is a pioneering?Canadian IT Consulting and Services Company?that operates globally. It is a Microsoft Partner?dedicated to transforming how businesses embrace technology. For over 18 years, it has driven innovation across organizations, helping them thrive and scale.

Over the years, they have developed four industry-specific products:? GiveLife365 , designed to simplify the complexities of the nonprofit sector; PREXA365 , created to enhance rental operations; Olix365 , developed to empower the utilities and energy sector; and PulseNet365, designed to support SMBs.

At Alphavima , they offer solutions and create pathways for growth, efficiency, and collaboration, enabling their clients to excel in today's dynamic digital landscape.

For more information

Visit at: www.prexa365.com

or Contact PREXA365 Team at sales@prexa365.com

or Call at: +1(905)917-0365

SOURCE: Alphavima Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire