Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus CEO Addresses Market Volatility and its Recent SPAC Merger

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus", "AMOD", or the "Company"), in a statement today, through Alpha Modus CEO William Alessi, emphasized the company's strong fundamentals, ongoing growth strategy, and commitment to delivering value to shareholders amidst what he described as "uninformed speculation" by certain market participants.

"The recent sell side activity targeting AMOD stock appears to be driven by misconceptions and a lack of understanding about our business and long-term strategy coupled with the 'de-SPAC norm,'" said Alessi. "This trend is emblematic of broader market dynamics in the SPAC environment, where some investors prioritize short-term speculation over informed, long-term investment. In recent years, it's been the norm to compete for the exit door as so many of these SPAC transactions had finance structures surrounding the de-SPAC that encouraged selling. Unlike most SPAC transactions in recent years, we worked diligently to secure prudent closing terms in our merger. We did not allow the issuance of commitment shares or warrants at a zero-cost basis that would otherwise incentivize selling. We did just the opposite. We painfully renegotiated existing sponsor side fees and reduced share issuances to the extent we could."

AMOD successfully transitioned from its SPAC merger to a publicly traded entity, a process that has unlocked new opportunities for growth and innovation. Despite these achievements, the CEO pointed out that management believes certain market players have underestimated the company's robust operational model, IP catalogue and significant pipeline of strategic initiatives.

"While speculative short positions or reckless selling may create temporary noise, they do not reflect the reality of our business or the significant opportunities ahead for Alpha Modus in both the near and long term," Alessi continued. "We remain laser-focused on executing our strategy, which is built on strong fundamentals, a surgically precise plan, and a team of world-class talent to execute, which I suspect will create regret for the uninformed speculator in the near future."

The CEO also reassured shareholders and stakeholders of the company's transparency and commitment to sustained growth. Alpha Modus is proactively engaging with its investor community to clarify misconceptions and provide deeper insights into its financial performance and growth trajectory.

"Our management team is confident in the value we are building for our shareholders," Alessi stated. "We encourage investors to look beyond the noise and recognize the strength of Alpha Modus's vision, the quality of our assets, and the innovation driving our operations."

Alpha Modus remains steadfast in its mission to bring value to its shareholders and will continue to provide updates on its progress as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus engages in creating, developing and licensing data-driven technologies to enhance consumers' in-store experience at the point of decision. Alpha Modus's patent portfolio positions the Company as a leader in the evolving landscape of AI retail technology. With the ability to transform how consumers interact with brands at the point of sale, Alpha Modus is strategically positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable ROI for retailers and brands.

For additional information, please visit alphamodus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus' actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus' expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@alphamodus.com

+1(704)252-5050

