Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
30.01.25
15:09 Uhr
41,790 Euro
+0,410
+0,99 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,89541,99016:09
41,90542,00016:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes Announces Major Gas Technology Orders for Venture Global LNG

Finanznachrichten News
  • Baker Hughes to supply power island and liquefaction train systems, and signs multi-year services frame agreement to support phases 1 and 2 of Plaquemines LNG project
  • As a strategic LNG solutions supplier, Baker Hughes to help Venture Global deliver 100+ MTPA of production capacity

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday that it has been awarded a major contract to provide a modularized liquefied natural gas (LNG) system and power island to support Venture Global (VG) LNG projects in the United States. In addition, Baker Hughes signed a multi-year services frame agreement, including maintenance, inspection, repairs and engineering services, to support phases 1 and 2 of VG's Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana. The equipment order and services agreement were both secured in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"As power demand surges, LNG has a critical role to play in providing a reliable, flexible fuel source that can be quickly scaled to meet rising demand," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. "We have been a trusted partner in natural gas operations for more than 30 years, and our collaboration with Venture Global is a key example of what our industry needs more of today: businesses coming together to leverage best-in-class technologies and services that can deliver reliable and efficient natural gas operations to support sustainable energy development."

"Baker Hughes continues to be a trusted partner for Venture Global in delivering a secure, reliable energy supply to the world and we are thrilled to add another significant milestone on our partnership," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

Baker Hughes, as a strategic LNG technology supplier to Venture Global for more than 100 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity, has already provided comprehensive LNG solutions to the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities.

Recently, Venture Global announced the successful loading and departure of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo produced from its Plaquemines LNG facility, after reaching first LNG production.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato
+39 3463823419
chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 281-809-9088
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.