TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: TOMI Environmental Reports Strong Start to 2025 with January Revenue Growth

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® ("TOMI") (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced positive momentum in early revenue trends for the Company with year-over-year growth in its BIT Solution sales and iHP Corporate Service.

Sales in January 2025 for BIT Solution have increased 159% when compared to the same period last year. iHP Corporate Service revenue maintains its steady growth, with an 89% increase in completed services this month as compared to January 2024.

Dr. Halden Shane, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of TOMI stated, "We are encouraged by the strong performance of our BIT Solution and iHP Corporate Service segments, which reflects increased customer engagement and a growing recognition of our advanced disinfection technology.

"Our team has observed an encouraging shift in customer engagement, with key decision-makers formalizing project timelines with high levels of commitment for our larger-scale initiatives. We expect to maintain a strong revenue performance for the remainder of 2025 as we continue to execute our business strategies and deliver our products and services for our customers."

The revenue information above represents preliminary financial results that have not been finalized, and may be subject to adjustment based on TOMI's completion of quarter-end financial closing processes for the three months ending March 31, 2025.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

