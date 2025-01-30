Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran Troy Eshleman as Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Troy Eshleman as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 23, 2025. Mr. Eshleman previously served as Vice President of Operations for Perma-Fix and brings more than 34 years of expertise in radioactive waste management, facility decommissioning, and hazardous materials logistics.

Before joining the Company, Mr. Eshleman served in a variety of leadership roles, including as President of Oakleaf Environmental, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, and technical support for private equity, commercial, and governmental clients. At Oakleaf, he played a key role in providing operational support for numerous hazardous waste companies. Prior to Oakleaf, Mr. Eshleman spent 27 years at EnergySolutions, Inc., where he held senior executive positions across various divisions. His accomplishments include managing nuclear decommissioning and waste processing projects, overseeing North American radioactive waste processing facilities, and leading global logistics operations for hazardous materials. He was instrumental in securing and integrating several high-profile acquisitions, while also achieving consistent budgetary and operational success, including cost savings at one of the company's largest facilities. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology from the University of Pittsburgh and has completed graduate studies in Chemical Engineering at the University of New Mexico.

"Troy's depth of experience and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our senior management team as we embark on what is expected to be a transformative year for our Company," said Mark Duff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix. "With his extensive track record in driving operational improvements in waste treatment, overseeing large-scale decommissioning projects, and delivering measurable results, Troy is uniquely positioned to help accelerate growth and execution across our Services and Treatment Segments. His leadership will play a critical role in capitalizing on opportunities in 2025 and beyond, strengthening our position as a trusted partner to our customers, while helping drive value for our shareholders."

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of environmental remediation and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental remediation, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities nationwide.

