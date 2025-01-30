E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Auto Design Celebrates Milestone with 600th One-of-One SUV: A Masterpiece of Craftsmanship





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the renowned leader in bespoke luxury vehicles, proudly announces the completion of its 600th SUV, a monumental achievement in its 12-year journey of redefining automotive customization. Since 2013, ECD Auto Design has earned its reputation by handcrafting each vehicle as a one-of-one masterpiece, uniquely tailored to reflect the style, vision, and personality of its owner. With a portfolio that now spans across several iconic vehicle lines, SUV's were at the start and core of ECD's legacy. Our 600th SUV build is a Land Rover Defender, a milestone that holds special significance as it reflects the very foundation of our business and the vehicle that started it all and stands as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and personalization.

A Legacy Built One Story at a Time

This is not merely a production milestone, it's a celebration of 600 distinct journeys, each one beginning with a blank canvas and culminating in a unique expression of individuality. Speaking regarding the beginning of each client journey, John Price, ECD's Director of Design, shared: "Every build at ECD starts with a conversation, a spark of a client's dream. From discovering their vision to walking them through the design phase, we're crafting more than just a vehicle. We're shaping their story into something tangible and extraordinary."

A Celebration of Craftsmanship: Where Rugged Capability Meets Refined Elegance

This milestone commemorative Defender 110 is a masterful blend of rugged capability and refined elegance. Finished in a timeless Keswick Green with matching body accents, the vehicle's bold exterior is complemented by 20-inch retro-style wheels, a sleek black roll cage, and a set of LED lights that hint at its adventurous spirit.

Inside, the Defender exudes sophistication with plush Granite leather seating, a custom French oak cargo area, and modern technology, including a touchscreen stereo and rear air conditioning. Powered by a roaring GM LT1 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this one-of-a-kind creation offers exhilarating performance alongside luxurious comfort.

"Reaching 600 SUVs is a profound achievement, as each one is a testament to our dedication to individuality, craftsmanship, and pursuit of perfection." said Emily Humble, Chief Production Officer and Co-Founder of ECD Auto Design. "This milestone is a credit to ECD's ability to deliver highly customized one-of-one builds at scale, continuing our strong year on year production growth".

As ECD reflects on this milestone, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of crafting one-of-a-kind vehicles from rugged and stylish SUVs to powerful iconic classic sports cars that push the boundaries of innovation and design.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

