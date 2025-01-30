GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Summary Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Change (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Select reported measures: Net sales $ 747,497 $ 884,792 -15.5% Gross profit $ 101,723 $ 100,748 1.0% Gross profit margin % 13.6 % 11.4 % 222bp Operating income $ 18,444 $ 26,826 -31.2% GAAP net income $ 17,053 $ 32,726 -47.9% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 1.29 -45.7% Select Non-GAAP measures*: Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,299 $ 38,459 -8.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 4.72 % 4.35 % 37bp Non-GAAP net income $ 20,698 $ 21,587 -4.1% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 0.85 -% Note: Margin % reflects measure as a percentage of sales. * Represents non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below as well as the accompanying Supplementary Information.

"In a soft demand environment, our team delivered second quarter gross profit growth and a strong gross profit margin," said Mike Baur, Chair and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "Our recent acquisitions are expanding recurring revenue opportunities for our channel partners."

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 totaled $747.5 million, down 15.5% year-over-year, or down 15.1% for non-GAAP net sales. Net sales for products and services decreased 17.0% year-over-year, while recurring revenue increased 31.2% year-over-year. Specialty Technology Solutions net sales for the second quarter decreased 16.0% year-over-year to $723.3 million primarily due to lower large deals and continued soft demand in a more cautious technology spending environment. Intelisys & Advisory net sales for the second quarter increased 4.0% year-over-year to $24.2 million reflecting the addition of an acquisition.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 1.0% year-over-year to $101.7 million with a gross profit margin of 13.6% versus 11.4% in the prior-year quarter. Increased gross profit margin reflects a higher contribution of recurring revenue in our overall revenue mix, which is recorded on a net basis and therefore contributes to a higher gross profit margin. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the percentage of gross profit from recurring revenue increased to 32.4% from 27.1% for the prior-year period.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, operating income was $18.4 million compared to $26.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Second quarter fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP operating income decreased to $25.9 million from $30.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 totaled $17.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.7 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Second quarter fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP net income totaled $20.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased 8.2% to $35.3 million, or 4.72% of net sales, compared to $38.5 million, or 4.35% of net sales, for the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2024, ScanSource had cash and cash equivalents of $110.5 million and total debt of $139.9 million.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, ScanSource generated $38.6 million of operating cash flow and $34.3 million of free cash flow (non-GAAP). ScanSource also had share repurchases of $52.3 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025

ScanSource reaffirms previously provided guidance set forth below for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

FY25 Annual Outlook Net sales $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $140 million to $160 million Free cash flow (non-GAAP) At least $70 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cash shared-based compensation expense. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes the effect of estimated capital expenditures from estimated operating cash flow. These measures are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

ScanSource believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be made without unreasonable efforts, because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require an estimate of future non-operating items such as acquisitions and divestitures, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. Neither the timing nor likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided.

Mike Baur Appointed to Additional Role of President

Effective January 27, 2025, ScanSource appointed Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mike Baur to the additional role of President of ScanSource.

Webcast Details and Earnings Infographic

At approximately 8:45 a.m. ET today, an Earnings Infographic, as a supplement to this press release and the earnings conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and business in a conference call today, January 30, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available for all interested parties and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including ScanSource's FY25 annual outlook, which involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond ScanSource's control. No undue reliance should be placed on such statements, as any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the following factors, which are neither presented in order of importance nor weighted: macroeconomic conditions, including potential prolonged economic weakness, inflation, the failure to manage and implement ScanSource's growth strategy, the ability for ScanSource to realize the synergies or other benefits from acquisitions, credit risks involving ScanSource's larger customers and suppliers, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting ScanSource's international operations, risk to the business from a cyberattack, a failure of IT systems, failure to hire and retain quality employees, loss of ScanSource's major customers, relationships with key suppliers and customers or a termination or a modification of the terms under which it operates with these key suppliers and customers, changes in ScanSource's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in ScanSource's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. Except as may be required by law, ScanSource expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ScanSource also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude items such as amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on sale of business, and restructuring costs and include other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis excluding acquisitions and divestitures to calculate organic growth ("non-GAAP net sales"): ScanSource discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions and divestitures prior to the first full year from the transaction date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, gain/loss on sale of business, restructuring costs, cyberattack restoration costs, tax recovery, legal settlement, and non-cash share-based compensation expense. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in ScanSource's business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from the business operations more clearly. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted return on invested capital ("Adjusted ROIC"): Adjusted ROIC assists management in comparing ScanSource's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of its performance. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of ScanSource's performance during the year.

Free cash flow: ScanSource presents free cash flow as it is a measure used by management to measure our business. ScanSource believes this measure provides more information regarding liquidity and capital resources. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures.

Net debt: Net debt includes total balance sheet debt less cash and cash equivalents. ScanSource believes this measure is useful in assessing its borrowing capacity.

Additional Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, ScanSource discloses non-GAAP SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted EPS). These non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on sale of business, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding ScanSource's performance especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that ScanSource reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ScanSource's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for channel partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables channel partners to deliver solutions for their end customers to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource uses multiple sales models to offer hybrid distribution solutions from leading suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2025 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #776 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,520 $ 185,460 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $25,670 at December 31, 2024 and $20,684 at June 30, 2024 549,112 581,523 Inventories 491,978 512,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,155 125,082 Total current assets 1,283,765 1,404,699 Property and equipment, net 30,152 33,501 Goodwill 227,932 206,301 Identifiable intangible assets, net 72,691 37,634 Deferred income taxes 17,541 19,902 Other non-current assets 70,448 76,995 Total assets $ 1,702,529 $ 1,779,032 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 520,408 $ 587,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,985 65,616 Current portion of contingent consideration 2,039 - Income taxes payable 8,330 7,895 Current portion of long-term debt 7,861 7,857 Total current liabilities 609,623 669,352 Long-term debt, net of current portion 132,038 136,149 Borrowings under revolving credit facility - 50 Long-term portion of contingent consideration 16,304 - Other long-term liabilities 43,902 49,226 Total liabilities 801,867 854,777 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 23,612,543 and 24,243,848 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively - 26,370 Retained earnings 1,031,934 1,013,738 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,272 ) (115,853 ) Total shareholders' equity 900,662 924,255 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,702,529 $ 1,779,032 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Six months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 747,497 $ 884,792 $ 1,523,077 $ 1,761,098 Cost of goods sold 645,774 784,044 1,319,735 1,553,842 Gross profit 101,723 100,748 203,342 207,256 Selling, general and administrative expenses 73,920 66,921 145,626 142,356 Depreciation expense 2,902 2,964 5,759 5,759 Intangible amortization expense 5,001 4,037 9,359 8,230 Restructuring and other charges 313 - 5,381 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,143 - 1,143 - Operating income 18,444 26,826 36,074 50,911 Interest expense 1,970 3,359 4,078 8,945 Interest income (2,693 ) (2,119 ) (5,352 ) (3,444 ) Loss (gain) on sale of business - (14,533 ) - (14,533 ) Other (income) expense, net (543 ) 73 (5,325 ) 750 Income before income taxes 19,710 40,046 42,673 59,193 Provision for income taxes 2,657 7,320 8,645 11,035 Net income $ 17,053 $ 32,726 $ 34,028 $ 48,158 Per share data: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.72 $ 1.31 $ 1.42 $ 1.93 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 23,806 25,035 23,976 24,961 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 1.29 $ 1.39 $ 1.91 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 24,217 25,334 24,450 25,235

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,028 $ 48,158 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on sale of business - (14,533 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,603 14,475 Amortization of debt issue costs 193 193 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,925 4,472 Share-based compensation 5,492 5,340 Deferred income taxes 2,306 (1,703 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,143 - Finance lease interest 48 46 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 21,110 75,579 Inventories 16,316 182,168 Prepaid expenses and other assets (380 ) (11,576 ) Other non-current assets 3,145 3,208 Accounts payable (64,915 ) (135,138 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,834 ) (7,678 ) Income taxes payable 462 (6,254 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,642 156,757 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,348 ) (4,865 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (56,673 ) - Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash transferred 2,569 17,978 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (58,452 ) 13,113 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit 26,587 1,134,629 Repayments on revolving credit (26,636 ) (1,292,729 ) Repayments on long-term debt, net (4,107 ) (3,165 ) Borrowings (repayments) on finance lease obligation (547 ) (442 ) Exercise of stock options 9,489 4,309 Taxes paid on settlement of equity awards (4,805 ) (2,657 ) Common stock repurchased (52,342 ) (1,251 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (52,361 ) (161,306 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,769 ) 245 Increase in cash and cash equivalents (74,940 ) 8,809 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 185,460 36,178 Cash and cash equivalents at period end $ 110,520 $ 44,987

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended December 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 17,053 $ 32,726 Plus: Interest expense 1,970 3,359 Plus: Income taxes 2,657 7,320 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 8,132 7,258 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 29,812 50,663 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,143 - Plus: Share-based compensation 3,021 2,571 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs 151 703 Plus: Cyberattack restoration costs 30 441 Plus: Restructuring costs 313 - Plus: Legal settlement 1,579 - Plus: Tax recovery (750 ) (1,386 ) Plus: Gain on sale of business - (14,533 ) Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for Adjusted ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 35,299 $ 38,459 Invested Capital Calculations: Equity - beginning of the period $ 920,893 $ 915,253 Equity - end of the period 900,662 953,601 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net 861 - Plus: Share-based compensation, net 2,271 1,919 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs 151 703 Plus: Cyberattack restoration costs, net 23 329 Plus: Restructuring costs, net 236 - Plus: Legal settlement, net 1,189 - Plus: Tax recovery, net (2,560 ) (640 ) Plus: Gain on sale of business - (14,533 ) Average equity 911,863 928,316 Average funded debt (a) 142,143 227,688 Invested capital (denominator for Adjusted ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 1,054,006 $ 1,156,004 Adjusted return on invested capital ratio (Adjusted ROIC), annualized(b) 13.3 % 13.2 % (a) Average funded debt is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt. (b) The annualized adjusted EBITDA amount is divided by days in the quarter times 365 days per year, or 366 days for leap year. There were 92 days in the current and prior-year quarter.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change Specialty Technology Solutions: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 723,277 $ 861,514 (16.0 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 10,723 - Less: Divestitures - (1,737 ) Less: Acquisitions (6,888 ) - Non-GAAP net sales $ 727,112 $ 859,777 (15.4 )% Intelisys & Advisory: Net sales, reported $ 24,220 $ 23,278 4.0 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (5 ) - Less: Acquisitions (1,685 ) - Non-GAAP net sales $ 22,530 $ 23,278 (3.2 )% Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 747,497 $ 884,792 (15.5 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 10,718 - Less: Divestitures - (1,737 ) Less: Acquisitions (8,573 ) - Non-GAAP net sales $ 749,642 $ 883,055 (15.1 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Revenue Type: Quarter ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands) Revenue by product/service: Products and services $ 711,235 $ 857,154 (17.0 )% Recurring revenue(a) 36,262 27,638 31.2 % $ 747,497 $ 884,792 (15.5 )% (a) Recurring revenue represents primarily agency commissions, SaaS, subscriptions, and hardware rentals.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 687,111 $ 795,382 (13.6 )% Less: Acquisitions (8,573 ) - Non-GAAP net sales $ 678,538 $ 795,382 (14.7 )% Brazil: Net sales, reported(a) $ 60,386 $ 89,410 (32.5 )% Foreign exchange impact(b) 10,718 - Less: Divestitures - (1,737 ) Non-GAAP net sales $ 71,104 $ 87,673 (18.9 )% Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 747,497 $ 884,792 (15.5 )% Foreign exchange impact(b) 10,718 - Less: Divestitures - (1,737 ) Less: Acquisitions (8,573 ) - Non-GAAP net sales $ 749,642 $ 883,055 (15.1 )% (a) Countries outside of the United States, Canada and Brazil represent $0.1 million, or 0.2% of sales, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $1.8 million, or 2.0% of sales, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (b) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Free Cash Flow: Quarter ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating cash flow $ (6,190 ) $ 63,224 $ 38,642 $ 156,757 Less: Capital expenditures (1,974 ) (2,549 ) (4,348 ) (4,865 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (8,164 ) $ 60,675 $ 34,294 $ 151,892

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Other Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended December 31, 2024 GAAP

Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition &

divestiture

costs (a) Restructuring

costs Tax recovery Cyberattack

restoration

costs Legal

Settlement Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) SG&A expenses $73,920 $- $- $(151) $- $750 $(30) $(1,579) $72,910 Operating income 18,444 5,001 1,143 151 313 (750) 30 1,579 25,911 Pre-tax income 19,710 5,001 1,143 151 313 (750) 30 1,579 27,177 Net income 17,053 3,745 861 151 236 (2,560) 23 1,189 20,698 Diluted EPS $0.70 $0.15 $0.04 $0.01 $0.01 $(0.11) $- $0.05 $0.85 Quarter ended December 31, 2023 GAAP

Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition &

divestiture

costs (a) Restructuring

costs Tax recovery Cyberattack

restoration

costs Gain on sale

of business (b) Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) SG&A expense $66,921 $- $- $(703) $- $1,386 $(441) $- $67,163 Operating income 26,826 4,037 - 703 - (1,386) 441 - 30,621 Pre-tax income 40,046 4,037 - 703 - (1,386) 441 (14,533) 29,308 Net income 32,726 3,002 - 703 - (640) 329 (14,533) 21,587 Diluted EPS $1.29 $0.12 $- $0.03 $- $(0.03) $0.01 $(0.57) $0.85

(a) Acquisition and divestiture costs for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. (b) Reflects gain on the sale of UK-based intY business. This transaction resulted in a capital loss for tax purposes. ScanSource did not record a tax provision on the capital loss since there were no offsetting capital gains.

