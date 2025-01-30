Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on OKYO Pharma Limited

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO), an emerging player in the fast-growing ophthalmic drugs segment. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://goldmansmallcapresearch.com/opportunity-research/innovative-okyo-pharma-has-first-mover-advantage/

Tracing its roots to 2018, OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and inflammatory dry eye disease (DED). Its lead drug candidate OK-101 successfully completed a 240-patient Phase 2 trial in DED patients and is also currently being evaluated in a 48-patient, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in NCP patients that seeks to demonstrate OK-101's ability to reduce neuropathic corneal pain. If an award of orphan drug designation to NCP, should happen, it could lead to a multi-billion dollar market opportunity for OKYO.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews clinical and preclinical data on OKYO's lead candidate, the Company's inherent first-mover opportunities in the industry, upcoming milestones and how these milestones and the flurry of M&A in the segment can favorably impact OKYO's near term and long term valuations.

Innovative BioPharma Set to Leverage Unique Product Positioning

Goldman commented, "In our view, OKYO is uniquely positioned to emerge as a key player in the ocular treatment arena. OKYO Pharma is focused on developing OK-101 to treat NCP which presently has no FDA approved drug to treat this debilitating ocular disease. OKYO Pharma commenced its Phase 2 trial of OK-101 in October 2024 and results are expected by year-end 2025."

A Series of Firsts

"OKYO is the first company to be granted an investigational new drug (IND) application for NCP by the FDA for clinical trials in NCP patients, and the first company to launch a clinical trial in NCP patients specifically diagnosed with NCP. This trial is on the heels of a favorable DED Phase 2 trial of OK-101 which notably demonstrated statistical significance in an ocular pain secondary endpoint," noted Goldman.

Substantial Potential Opportunity

"Based on our estimates, the potential size of the NCP market assuming NCP receives Orphan Drug designation, is $6.4 billion", stated Goldman. "The market opportunity for the first drug to receive FDA approval to treat this major unmet medical need is based on a 160,000 US potential patient size."

Upcoming Milestones, 12-Month Price Target, Future Valuations

"We believe that given its positioning, and assuming data are favorable, OKYO could attract a potential joint venture development partner or a future acquirer in 2026/2027. We believe that a series of milestones in 2025 followed by results from this trial serve as major catalysts for a re-valuation of these shares. Our 12-month piece target is based on the prospective value of OK-101, projected sales multiples, and the median valuation of ocular biopharma M&A transactions," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

