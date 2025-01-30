HDV GROUP JOINS HEXAOM

HEXAOM announced today that it has finalised the acquisition of a 75.5% stake in HDV Group.

With more than 25 years' experience in home building, HDV Group offers a wide range of homes and federates the Alpha Constructions, Ya'K construire.com, So'9 Habitat, Couleur Villas, Optiméa and Alliance Construction Aquitaine brands.

Headquartered near Bordeaux in Beychac et Caillau (Gironde department), HDV Group currently employs around 130 people and has some thirty branches covering the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and the Loiret department.

Headed by its founder and chairman, Didier Vicens, aged 50, HDV Group generated revenue of €80 million in 2024 and has a very healthy financial structure. This acquisition will be immediately accretive.

Didier Vicens and three managers remain shareholders in HDV Group, holding a 24.5% stake. They will stay in their current positions and are committed to supporting the group's development over the coming years.

Loïc Vandromme, CEO of HEXAOM comments: "This alliance was motivated by a common vision and DNA. HDV Group shares our core values of innovation, expertise and integrity. Both of our groups also embrace a multi-brand culture. Lastly, the success of our groups is based on similar fundamentals, namely cost variability, the absence of working capital requirements and a solid financial position. This acquisition reinforces our presence in the highly dynamic Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, supported by a young and talented management team. We are also establishing a foothold in the Loiret department, where we previously had limited operations."

"We are delighted to join the HEXAOM Group. This alliance will allow us to leverage the strength of a robust group that, like us, has proven expertise in bringing together well-established regional brands. The synergies implemented in procurement and IT systems will enhance our operational efficiency," adds Didier Vicens, CEO of HDV Group.

Next press release: 2024 Revenue, 7 February 2025, after market close.

ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of HEXAOM, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 45 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector. The group, leader in the home building, renovation, and first-time owners' markets in France currently serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 150,000 houses, has carried out over 90,000 renovations, employs nearly 1,400 people, and recorded revenue of €1 024,4 million in 2023.

HEXAOM is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

HEXAOM equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

ISIN code: FR 0004159473 -Mnemonic ALHEX

CONTACTS HEXAOM

Loic VandrommChief Executive Officer - Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61

E-mail: secretariat.direction@hexaom.fr

Jean-Christophe Godet - Chief Financial Officer- Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61

E-mail: finances@hexaom.fr

Amalia Naveira - Analyst/Investor/Press Relations - Tel: + 33 6 31 35 99 50

E-mail: comfi@hexaom.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymdpksWYYpzGx2meYp5ra2aWnJppkmWZZmKbm2FuaZ3KnJqWlZyWbpqbZnFqnGht

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89737-29012025_groupe-hdv-2_en-gb.pdf