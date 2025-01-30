The Michaels Organization Partners With U.S. Defense Department to Support Military Spouse Careers

Michaels joins more than 850 employers dedicated to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses

The Michaels Organization , a national leader in residential real estate, has joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), a unique program offered through the U.S. Department of Defense that connects military spouses with partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

The logo for the Military Spouse Employment Program, courtesy DOD

Michaels' Chief Operating Officer Matt Sullivan officially signed off on the partnership at a special induction ceremony in Crystal City, VA, held yesterday.

"Michaels has been housing heroes and serving military families for 20 years, and we are delighted to be part of this important program that provides meaningful career opportunities to military spouses," Sullivan said. "This program is a win-win, providing us with a new avenue to strengthen and expand our commitment to service members, while benefiting from the talent and skills of military spouses interested in the variety of career opportunities available to them at Michaels."

Michaels has been a private-sector housing partner to the U.S. Department of Defense since 2005, when it was selected to develop, own, and manage the family housing at Fort Leavenworth. Today, Michaels owns and manages more than 18,000 privatized military homes across 11 military installations throughout the country.

Through the MSEP initiative, military spouses are connected with hundreds of partner employers who are committed to supporting their professional growth and success. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 340,000 military spouses, helping them build stable, fulfilling careers.

With this partnership, Michaels becomes one of more than 200 new organizations joining MSEP, adding to the network of more than 850 employers dedicated to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses in meaningful careers.

In addition to Sullivan, Michaels Vice President of Human Resources, Kristy Calo, Director of Talent Acquisition Meghan Farnan, Vice President of Military Management Dayra Conde, and Vice President of Investment Management John Zurlo attended the induction ceremony.

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The U.S. Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship , the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot and the Military Spouse Transition Program .

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment. Serving 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities nationwide, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement, and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.?For more information, please visit www.TMO.com .

