Serve You Rx's Pass-Through Client Contract is Independently Validated for Transparency

Serve You Rx, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), received Validation Institute's designation for contract transparency. The designation was awarded following independent review of the company's pass-through contract by the Institute, a third-party organization focused on improving healthcare quality.

"This validation affirms our commitment to transparency and doing what's best for our clients," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "We prioritize clear, straightforward contracts that align with our clients' objectives."

The validation process examined Serve You Rx's pass-through contract against strict standards for transparency, including:

Transparent and disclosed revenue sources

Precise definitions, including for specialty drugs?

Clear price, transparency, and discount terminology?

Robust data access and audit provisions

"We are proud to validate Serve You Rx's claim of contractual integrity, which meet Validation Institute's standards for transparency, including definitions of terms, client access to data, and guarantees," said Craig Sharpe, CEO of Validation Institute.

The validation underscores Serve You Rx's dedication to best-in-class client service and transparency. As an independent, privately held PBM, Serve You Rx combines unquestionable flexibility with high-quality standards and a steadfast focus on clients, enabling the organization to say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions.

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for nearly 40 years, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by independently verifying their performance claims and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost savings. More information is available at https://www.validationinstitute.com.

