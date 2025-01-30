Anzeige
30.01.2025
Onit Bolsters Leadership Team With Chief Technology Officer and Chief Customer Officer Hires

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic Additions Signal Commitment to Growth by Continuing to Help Legal Teams Overcome Workflow Challenges

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Onit, the global leader in AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for the legal industry, today announced that it has expanded its executive bench with two key hires.

Pranav Mundi has joined Onit as Chief Technology Officer while Peter Rubino has joined as Chief Customer Officer. The two bring a wealth of experience to the company as they work to uphold Onit's customer-centric philosophy and drive growth.

As Chief Technology Officer, Pranav Mundi will lead Onit's product management, engineering, cloud and information security teams. His vision and strategic leadership will enable Onit to deliver innovation at scale and provide unmatched value to customers. Pranav brings to Onit an over 20 years track record of building and leading high-performance teams for enterprise SAAS software companies that take pride in building innovative products that delight customers and drive growth. He joins Onit from supply chain technology provider e2open, where he was Senior Vice President of Product Development.

In his role as Chief Customer Officer, Peter Rubino will lead Onit's customer success, customer support and professional services teams, anchoring on Onit's culture of team empowerment and operational excellence to help customers successfully transform their business. Rubino brings more than 15 years of experience leading post-sale teams in providing exceptional outcomes and valued experiences to customers. Prior to joining Onit, he spent over eight years at Conga, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, where he was responsible for driving significant improvement in customer satisfaction and quality.

"Today, we take a big step forward by adding two very seasoned executives to our team. These additions accelerate the innovations we are bringing to our AI-centric legal platform," said Michael Farlekas, Onit CEO. "By expanding our team, we have assembled a world-class executive team built to move quickly and enhance the way large and small enterprises engage with their legal service providers and law firms."

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR, and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes, and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally. It helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement.

Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs, and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com.

Contact Information

Garrett Denney
VP, Marketing
media.relations@onit.com

.

SOURCE: Onit



