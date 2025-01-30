Autism Community Ventures PBC: Inaugural 2025 Davos Neurodiversity Summit During the World Economic Forum Comes to a Successful Close

Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation spearheading the "Neurodiversity + Opportunity Drives Innovation" ("NODI") initiative, is proud to announce the successful completion of the inaugural Davos Neurodiversity Summit (the "DNS"). The DNS took place during the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-24, 2025.

"The Summit during the World Economic Forum annual event brought together neurodistinct leaders and allies from all over the world to offer our perspective on the key 2025 themes in Davos," remarked Dr. Maureen Dunne, Founder of the Davos Neurodiversity Summit and CEO of ACV. "We saw a tremendous response from the global leadership community and look forward to a larger and more established presence in Davos next year."

Dr. Dunne conceived of the DNS as a space where neurodistinct leaders and allies from around the world can gather to shape inclusive global progress. DNS events are designed to foster meaningful discussions, celebrate diverse perspectives, and inspire innovative solutions to the challenges facing the world today.

The Summit featured multiple panels involving leading global neurodistinct voices engaged in conversations offering a neurodivergent point of view on core themes at the heart of WEF 2025. The flagship dinner event held on January 22 hosted panel discussions in a hybrid format, allowing for a mix of in-person Davos delegates and participants while modelling accessibility by allowing leaders, innovators, and changemakers from around the globe to virtually contribute to the conversation.

The Summit also featured opening and closing remarks from Dr. Dunne and recognition in multiple categories by the DNS awards committee, including the 2025 Impact Award for Corporate Leadership in Neuroinclusion, which recognized Lloyds Banking Group, especially for recruitment efforts across the talent pipeline with a 12% goal for leadership (as stated in 2023) which they've since surpassed. Other recognitions included Dyslexic U, along with founders Kate Griggs and Sir Richard Branson, for the Social Impact Award, and world-renowned Cellist and Neurodiversity Advocate, Elisabeth Wiklander, for the Unsung Hero Award in Neurodiversity for being a role model to aspiring neurodivergent musicians and autistic girls.

In addition, DNS 2025 featured a sensory-friendly outdoor hike activity, a curated lunch to kick off discussions drilling deeper into the key issues at WEF 2025, ongoing group Whitepaper discussions to capture the neurodistinct perspective on these key themes, and an active problem solving thinktank with allies, with a stated goal of launching actionable strategies to address key challenges and opportunities throughout the coming year.

The event was sponsored by Everway (formerly TextHelp), Neurodiversity + Opportunity Drives Innovation (NODI), Autism Angels Group, NeuroPower, Autism Community Ventures, and TMT Partners Holdings.

"We are tremendously grateful to our generous sponsors and global network of partners and supporters," continued Dr. Dunne. "We look forward to continuing to highlight the importance of authentic neuroinclusion in the age of AI to our collective future and welcoming everyone to join us for next year's summit in Davos or virtually."

A Leadership Wall of people making an impact was also organized in Davos with an upcoming online version showcasing neurodistinct leaders around the world.

About the Davos Neurodiversity Summit

The Davos Neurodiversity Summit (DNS) is a global coalition of neurodistinct leaders, influencers, and allies dedicated to creating inclusive progress during the World Economic Forum. The mission of the DNS is to bring a unique and vital perspective to the forum's major themes, offering insights shaped by diverse ways of thinking and problem-solving. By engaging in discussions, commentary and a thinktank, this group seeks to ensure that global strategies for economic, social, and technological progress are inclusive, reflecting the strengths and needs of a neurodiverse world. Throughout the year, neurodistinct leaders and allies work together to challenge traditional paradigms, advocating for innovation that values and leverages the inherent creativity and resilience within the neurodistinct population, and ensuring all kinds of minds are embraced so that we can collectively thrive and solve our most pressing problems together.

