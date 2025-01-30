The B share capital of Flügger group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 February 2025 in the ISIN below. New B shares have been subscribed for by employees of the company.
|ISIN:
|DK0010218189
|Name:
|Flügger group B
|Volume before change:
|2,409,375 shares (DKK 48,187,500)
|Change:
|4,023 shares (DKK 80,460)
|Volume after change:
|2,413,398 shares (DKK 48,267,960)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 20
|Face value:
|DKK 20
|Short name:
|FLUG B
|Orderbook ID:
|3315
For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
