The B share capital of Flügger group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 3 February 2025 in the ISIN below. New B shares have been subscribed for by employees of the company.

ISIN: DK0010218189 Name: Flügger group B Volume before change: 2,409,375 shares (DKK 48,187,500) Change: 4,023 shares (DKK 80,460) Volume after change: 2,413,398 shares (DKK 48,267,960) Subscription price: DKK 20 Face value: DKK 20 Short name: FLUG B Orderbook ID: 3315

For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66