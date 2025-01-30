Smart Transportation Market worth $276.65 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Transportation Market is estimated at USD 129.72 billion in 2024 to USD 276.65 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Smart transportation is a modernization that digitally integrates AI, IoT, 5G as well, and data analytics into the transportation systems to improve the optimality of efficiency, safety, and sustainability over road, rail, air, and marine systems. These innovations help address congestion, environmental concerns, and safety, among others. For example, in the shipping sector, smart ports employ IoT sensors and AI to better handle shipping operations by enhancing cargo-handling activities, docking arrangements, and environmental monitoring, which is a fuel and air pollution saver. Improved air traffic management systems use AI to strengthen plane scheduling, propose optimized air traffic routing, and improve airport operations to cut down delay time and support universal aviation. Technologies of this nature would allow smoother operations, economic growth, and environmental conservation while enabling the movement of goods and people.

By transportation mode, Railways is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Railways are anticipated to hold the most significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to their operational efficiency, commitment to sustainability, and the integration of advanced technologies. They are essential in connecting different regions and enabling economical, large-scale transportation for passengers and cargo. The sector includes innovations such as Smart Ticketing for seamless digital reservations, Passenger Information Systems that provide real-time updates, Freight Management systems for tracking and optimizing goods movement, Rail Traffic Management to ensure efficient scheduling and safety, and Rail Asset Management to oversee and maintain infrastructure. Implementing technologies like GIS tracking, security systems, and advanced analytics enhances operational efficiency. For example, countries such as Germany and the UK have implemented smart ticketing systems to improve passenger experiences, whereas Indian Railways uses freight management systems to enhance logistics efficiency. Due to growing emphasis on modernization and increased investments, railways are poised to emerge as a dominant player in the transportation industry, symbolizing a sustainable and technologically sophisticated option.

Based on End User segment, Government will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Governments are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to their critical role in funding, building, and managing transportation infrastructure and systems. Officials, as essential stakeholders, need to ensure public safety, promote economic development, and establish sustainable transportation solutions.

They make substantial investments in advanced technologies and solutions spanning various transportation modes: roads, railways, air travel, and maritime transport to tackle issues like urban expansion, traffic jams, and environmental sustainability. Government-supported vital solutions encompass Intelligent Mobility Systems aimed at traffic improvement, Rail Asset Management for monitoring and maintaining infrastructure, Airport Security Solutions to boost passenger safety, and Maritime Traffic Management for streamlined port operations. For instance, nations such as the United States and China have invested heavily in high-speed rail endeavors to enhance connectivity. In contrast, European countries have emphasized smart city projects integrating advanced traffic management with public transit networks. These efforts highlight governments' vital obligation to foster innovation, improve infrastructure, and provide citizens and businesses with reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation options.

By Region, Europe is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Europe will emerge with the highest number of deployments and investments in the Smart Transportation Market during the forecast period because of significant government initiatives, fast infrastructure development, and reforms focused on sustainability and smart cities. European countries are digging deeper into advanced technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous transport systems, intelligent traffic regulation, and integrated transportation platforms to promote urban mobility and reduce carbon emissions.

Europe is a prime dynamic for smart transportation development with its emphasis on environmentally relevant projects and the EU's further pressure to set up the grand deal and other national policies. For instance, Amsterdam and Paris have invested heavily in deploying electric vehicle infrastructure and equipment for the smart traffic management system to support urban mobility. The Horizon 2020 program of the European Union also supports research for smart mobility solutions, drawing on efforts to develop autonomous vehicles, smart public transportation systems, and sustainable mobility solutions across the region.

Top Key Companies in Smart Transportation Market:

The major vendors covered in the Smart Transportation Market are Thales Group (France), Huawei (China), Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), DNV (Norway), Cubic (US), Alstom (France), Toshiba (Japan), Veson Nautical (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bentley Systems (US), Indra (Spain), Trimble (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Conduent (US), Kapsch (Austria), Hitachi (Japan), and Descartes (Canada). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Smart Transportation Market.

