Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Network Monitoring Market to Be Worth $4.2 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled ' Network Monitoring Market by Offering (Equipment, Software, Services), Technology (Ethernet, Fiber Optic), Bandwidth (10-100 GBPS, >100 GBPS), Organization Size, End User (Enterprises, Telecom Operators) and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2032.

The network monitoring market is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

Network monitoring is the process of continuously observing and analyzing the performance, availability, and health of a computer network. It involves using specialized software or tools to track various network components such as routers, switches, servers, firewalls, and other devices. The goal of network monitoring is to ensure that a network operates efficiently, securely, and with minimal downtime.

The growth of the network monitoring market is primarily driven by the rising demand for network monitoring systems to address downtime issues, growing demand for cloud services, and increasing complexity of IT environments. However, the high expenses related to network monitoring systems may restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, the rapid growth of IoT, AI, and machine learning technologies and the increasing use of network monitoring solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, misconceptions and a lack of knowledge regarding network monitoring systems are challenges impacting the growth of the network monitoring market.

The network monitoring market is segmented based on by offering (equipment, software, and services), technology (ethernet, fiber optic, and InfiniBand), bandwidth (<10 GBPS, 10-100 GBPS, and >100 GBPS), organization size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), end user (enterprises, telecom operators, cloud service providers, government organizations). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the network monitoring market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on offering, in 2025, the equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of 56% of the network monitoring market. However, the services segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the growing need for network monitoring services to protect IT networks, growing trend of network automation, and increasing need for implementation services to optimize network performance.

The primary factor fueling the growth of the services segment is the growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As organizations integrate cloud platforms with their on-premises infrastructure, they face challenges in maintaining network visibility and performance. Services like implementation support and configuration help businesses deploy network monitoring solutions effectively, ensuring compatibility with diverse systems and reducing downtime during transitions. Additionally, the proliferation of connected devices, IoT networks, and 5G technologies has increased network complexity, making real-time monitoring and proactive management essential. Managed services are in high demand as businesses outsource the monitoring and maintenance of their networks to specialized providers. This allows organizations to focus on their core operations while ensuring their networks remain secure, efficient, and compliant.

Based on technology, in 2025, the ethernet segment is expected to account for the largest share of 45% of the network monitoring market. However, the fiber optic segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the government initiatives and investments in fiber optic network infrastructure, rising development of efficient fiber cables and network equipment, and rising need to mana e and monitor data-intensive applications.

Based on bandwidth, in 2025, the 10-100 GBPS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the network monitoring market. However, the >100 GBPPS segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising need for high bandwidth solutions, increasing data demands, the roll-out of 5G, and proliferation of data centers.

Based on organization size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the growing need to enhance network performance and ensure real-time monitoring, increased reliance on network monitoring solutions for upgrades and modernization and rising need of streamlined customer services.

Based on end users, in 2025, the enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest share of the network monitoring market. Moreover, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising demand of network monitoring solutions in the IT and telecommunications sectors, rising demand for higher bandwidth, increased data traffic, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into network monitoring.

Based on geography, in 2025, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 34% of the network monitoring market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by rapid digital transformation and IT infrastructure growth, high internet penetration and data traffic growth, rising deployment of 5G networks, and the presence of key market players in the region. Additionally, the region's infrastructural growth, particularly in China, South Korea, Japan, and India, combined with the rapid expansion of regional economies, governments in the APAC region heavily investing in infrastructure development, increased in cloud adoption, growing adoption of network automation and orchestration, and increasing investment from market players, further contribute to the market's growth.

The key players operating in the network monitoring market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Zenoss, Inc. (U.S.), Network Critical Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), LogicMonitor Inc. (U.S.), Colasoft (U.S.), ExtraHop Networks, Inc. (U.S.), SolarWinds Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Paessler AG (Germany), Nagios Enterprises, LLC. (U.S.), and Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.).

The competitive landscape in the network monitoring market is characterized by a mix of global technology giants, specialized solution providers, and emerging startups. This market is driven by increasing demand for real-time visibility, efficient troubleshooting, and proactive network management, spurred by the growing complexity of IT environments and the rise of cloud computing, IoT, and remote work trends.

Global leaders such as Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, IBM Corporation, Paessler AG, Nokia, and NETSCOUT Systems dominate the market, offering comprehensive network monitoring solutions that cater to enterprises of all sizes. These companies leverage their extensive portfolios of hardware, software, and cloud-based tools to address diverse customer needs, including network performance management, security, and compliance. Competition in this market is further intensified by mergers and acquisitions, as established players aim to expand their capabilities and market reach. For example, Cisco's acquisition of ThousandEyes reinforced its position in network intelligence, while other companies are forming strategic partnerships to enhance their product offerings and geographic presence.

Network Monitoring Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In June 2025, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (U.S.) expanded its partnership with Vodafone Group Plc (U.K.) to enhance network performance for Vodafone's customers. This multi-year agreement utilizes NETSCOUT InfinistreamNG to deliver real-time, end-to-end visibility monitoring solutions across Vodafone's physical and virtual network environments, including 5G Standalone.

In February 2024, Tech Mahindra Limited (India) launched SANDSTORM, a remote-based real-time network monitoring service and smart device assurance solution designed for telecom operators and companies.

Scope of the Report:

Network Monitoring Market Assessment-by Offering

Equipment

Software

Services

Network Monitoring Market Assessment-by Technology

Ethernet

Fiber optic

InfiniBand

Network Monitoring Market Assessment-by Bandwidth

<10GBPS

10-100 GBPS

>100 GBPS

Network Monitoring Market Assessment-by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Network Monitoring Market Assessment-by End user

Enterprises

BESI



IT & Telecommunications



Healthcare



Media & Entertainment



Other Enterprises

Telecom Operators

Cloud Service Providers

Government Organizations

Network Monitoring Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Switzerland



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia & New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

