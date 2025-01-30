o9 Co-Founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala Shares Reflections and Predictions on AI's Role in Enterprise Decision-Making

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it hosted an exclusive executive roundtable at The SDG Tent during the 55th annual World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. This intimate gathering brought together senior executives from industries that included technology, consumer goods, professional services, and manufacturing to explore how AI is shaping resilience and innovation in the value chain.

The session, titled "3 Strategic Imperatives for CEOs to Drive Resilience and Innovation in the Value Chain," was co-moderated by Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever and a globally recognized advocate for sustainable business practices, and Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9. The roundtable focused on how organizations can leverage AI to tackle pressing challenges, including developing partnerships that create shared value while meeting regulatory demands, transforming decision-making processes through AI, and mitigating geopolitical trade risks to enhance supply chain resilience.

"AI is no longer a theoretical concept. It's a transformative force reshaping how enterprises operate," said Gottemukkala. "The executives at this roundtable agreed that staying competitive requires not just adopting AI technology, but also preparing teams to integrate AI effectively into their workflows."

Learnings from WEF 2025: AI as the Future of Enterprise Management

Building on the roundtable discussions, Gottemukkala reflected on the key themes of WEF 2025 and shared his broader predictions for the future of enterprise management. "AI is now at the center of the CEO agenda for large enterprises," he said. "We've seen firsthand how AI can break down silos, digitize knowledge, and synchronize decision-making at scale. These transformations are unlocking significant value for enterprises worldwide."

AI-powered Knowledge Models Will Replace Tribal Knowledge

Enterprises will transition from relying on fragmented data and tribal knowledge to creating digital AI-driven knowledge models that continuously learn and evolve. These models will deliver consistent and actionable insights, enabling organizations to operate with precision and scale.



Leaner, More Effective Management Structures Will Take Shape with AI Agents

AI agents will enable leaner management structures by handling complex analytical tasks, such as scenario planning and action execution. This transformation will allow organizations to operate with greater cross-functional alignment, reducing inefficiencies and enabling faster decision-making.



Capability Innovation Will Accelerate with Skilled AI Agents

Skilled AI agents will enable enterprises to rapidly adapt and evolve internal capabilities to match changing business strategies. By reconfiguring processes and developing new system capabilities, AI will empower organizations to implement strategies more effectively and stay ahead in competitive markets.

Gottemukkala emphasized that organizations best positioned for the future will embrace AI as a transformative tool to drive decision-making and innovation. "Organizations that build AI-powered knowledge models will gain a significant competitive advantage," he said. "The enterprises of tomorrow will be defined by their ability to digitize their knowledge and leverage AI to unlock new levels of speed, precision, and agility."

A Call to Action for Leaders

Gottemukkala urged business leaders to prioritize AI readiness, emphasizing the need to invest in digitizing knowledge, upskilling teams, and addressing cultural shifts to maximize AI's potential.

"AI transformation is not only about technology; it is about creating an adaptive, AI-native enterprise," he said. "Enterprises that act today to build AI-powered knowledge systems will position themselves as leaders in an increasingly competitive world."

