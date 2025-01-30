Sleep Software Market to Hit USD 1,569.2 Million by 2030 with 10.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sleep software market valued at US$ 776.2 Million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.1%, reaching US$ 878.9 Million in 2024 and an impressive US$ 1,569.2 Million by 2030. The market growth is mainly fueled by increased awareness of sleep health and the rising adoption of wearable technologies and AI-based solutions. Consumer-focused applications and healthcare tools are key segments that are driving the market, providing personalized insights and remote monitoring capabilities. Government initiatives encouraging digital health and data privacy compliance by HIPAA and GDPR further impact the growth. The integration of sleep solutions with broader health platforms improves access and propels regional market growth.

Integrating telehealth and mHealth solutions drives significant growth in the sleep software market by enhancing accessibility, improving user engagement, and facilitating comprehensive care delivery. Telehealth platforms enable remote consultations with sleep specialists, streamlining diagnosis and treatment pathways, particularly in underserved regions. mHealth applications and wearable devices and smartphones offer real-time sleep tracking, tailored insights, and proven solutions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. These advancements position telehealth and mHealth as key enablers in expanding the adoption of sleep software, meeting the growing demand for convenient, data-driven, and scalable solutions in the sleep health industry.

The global sleep software management market is segmented into integrated and standalone softwares, by type. The integrated software type segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Integrated software holds a significant market share due to its ability to analyze sleep data from interlinked devices with wearables and innovative mattresses, sometimes even IoT. Integrated software brings together data like sleep stages, heart rate, and movement patterns to offer detailed insights and tailored recommendations that help improve sleep quality. This advanced functionality, combined with user-friendly interfaces and compatibility with multiple devices, makes integrated software a preferred choice for both consumers and healthcare providers.

The sleep software market is divided into individual users, healthcare providers, and other end users, by end users. Individual users make up the largest segment of end users in the sleep software market, driven by growing awareness of sleep health and the accessibility of mobile and wearable technologies. People are increasingly turning to sleep software for personalized insights, relaxation techniques, and easy-to-use tracking tools to improve their sleep quality. Affordable pricing models and wide device compatibility make these solutions cater to diverse lifestyles, appealing to individuals seeking convenient and effective ways to enhance their sleep.

The key players operating in the sleep software market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cadwell Industries Inc. (US), COMPUMEDICS LIMITED (Australia), Neurovirtual. (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), Nox Medical (Iceland), Natus Medical Incorporated (ARCHIMED) (US), RXNT (US), Resmed (US), Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. (US), SOMNOmedics AG (Germany), CIDELEC (France), Calm (US), Sleep Cycle (Sweden), Headspace Inc. (US), Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG (Germany), CamNtech Ltd (United Kingdom), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. (New Zealand), BioSerenity (France), VYAIRE MEDICAL INC (US), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (US). These companies have adopted organic & inorganic strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the sleep software market.

These market players offer a diverse range of products and operate worldwide. They rely on technological advancements to develop innovative products and increase their global footprint. These players focus on acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, mergers, product launches and updates, partnerships, expansions, and other recent developments to expand their global reach and develop innovative sleep solutions.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) is the parent company of the Philips Group. It is a multinational medtech company specializing in health technology, offering products and services across healthcare systems, personal health, and consumer electronics. Philips offers various health technology solutions, including systems for image-guided therapy, ultrasound, radiology, hospital patient monitoring, respiratory care, and sleep therapy. They also provide enterprise informatics, consulting, and support services to optimize healthcare delivery. The company operates through four segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Others. It provides sleep software through the connected care segment. The Connected Care segment offers integrated solutions across hospital, ambulatory, and home care settings, focusing on patient monitoring, diagnostics, emergency care, sleep and respiratory therapy, and enterprise informatics. Philips Sleep & Respiratory Care offers solutions for sleep apnea, COPD, and respiratory conditions, including diagnostics, therapy, ventilators, and chronic care management in both hospital and home settings. Philips offers a range of sleep software solutions, including DreamMapper for therapy management, Sleepware G3 for sleep study analysis, Care Orchestrator for workflow optimization, EncorePro 2 for CPAP/BiPAP data management, and Actiware for sleep and activity data analysis. These solutions aim to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. Some of its significant subsidiaries include Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC (US), Philips GmbH (Germany), Philips Ultrasound, Inc. (US), and Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. (Netherlands). The company operates in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

ResMed is one of the leading providers of digital health and cloud-connected medical products for sleep apnea. The company develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical products for diagnosing, treating, and managing respiratory disorders, especially sleep-disordered breathing (SDB). The company provides diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear, other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions. The company operates through two segments: Total Sleep & Respiratory Care and Software as a Service. ResMed offers the myAir app that provides personalized feedback and progress tracking for users of its sleep therapy devices. The app helps optimize CPAP therapy by monitoring device usage, mask fit, and sleep quality. The company has a widespread presence globally in over 140 countries through a network of distributors and a direct sales force spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and others. ResMed owns subsidiaries such as Brightree LLC, MatrixCare (a cloud-based software company), and Propeller Health (a digital therapeutics company).

