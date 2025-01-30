Quick Electricity Helps Texas Residents Take Advantage of Long-Term Energy Plan Benefits

The Fort Worth-based electricity broker is increasing access to longer-term energy plans and the cost-saving benefits that come with them

Quick Electricity , an electricity broker based in Fort Worth, Texas, has made it easier than ever for residents to sign up for long-term energy plans. These plans are available to search via Quick Electricity's expansive online database of Texas energy plans, which features a wide variety of electricity plans for Texas renters, homeowners, business owners, and more.

As an energy-deregulated state, Texas offers residents a choice in electricity plans and the ability to optimize a plan based on individual household needs. This includes the choice between month-to-month plans, short-term plans, or long-term plans. Length of contract has a direct impact on electricity rates, and should be a key consideration when residents are choosing a plan to enroll in.

Texas leads the country in energy production and consumption. Quick Electricity ensures that residents can be strategic with this opportunity, providing access to information and tools that allow for quick contract comparisons across different suppliers. And for residents looking for a cost-effective plan and significant savings, longer-term options tend to be ideal. Long-term electricity plans such as those with a 24-month contract are best for home and business owners who plan to stay in one place and want stability and predictability with their energy rates. Important benefits of longer-term energy plans include:

No energy rate hikes

No monthly fees or minimum usage requirements

Lower rates on average compared to variable-rate plans and short-term plans

Predictable pricing without the monthly surprise of a variable-rate bill

Extended savings potential

"Time and again, long-term energy contracts end up being the most cost-effective option for Texas home and business owners who plan to stay in the same location for at least a year," said Mary Pressler, founder of Quick Electricity. "We made it our mission to ensure that everyone has access to the best plans at the best rates, and are proud of our work simplifying the process of finding the most affordable long-term energy plans in the state."

Quick Electricity also offers shorter-term month-to-month and 6-month energy plans for those who do not want a long-term plan, such as students and renters. Short-term electricity contracts provide more flexibility than long-term contracts, but they require regular renewals and are prone to rate hikes.

As an established energy broker, Quick Electricity understands the nuances of the Texas energy market, including the short- and long-term implications of price trends, seasonal changes, and regulatory shifts. This expertise allows them to advise clients on the ideal times to buy or switch plans or how to structure contracts around current market conditions - including how to compare the cost advantages of long- vs. short-term plans.

For businesses, especially those with high energy needs, longer term contracts are one of the best ways to reduce utility spending. Quick Electricity works one-on-one with business owners to manage energy contracts and consumption, opting for long-term plans whenever possible to avoid the unpredictability of short-term rates. Additional services such as ongoing energy consumption analyses, bill auditing, and renewal negotiations relieve businesses of complex tasks and increase yearly energy savings.

Long-term electricity plans can be a major source of cost savings, but every type of energy contract comes with its risks. If issues arise with a supplier, Quick Electricity is available to advocate for Texas home and business owners. They use industry contacts and knowledge to resolve disputes and handle problems more efficiently than individual consumers may be able to on their own.

The right electricity plan can make all the difference in a household's budget. Readers who are interested in exploring long-term energy plans in Texas can visit Quick Electricity's website for a personalized quote and overview of the best available options.

