Liom Publishes Groundbreaking Calibration-Free Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Results in JDST

Liom has now released the results of one of its external clinical studies in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (JDST), marking another major milestone in the validation of its non-invasive glucose monitoring technology through a peer-reviewed publication: https://doi.org/10.1177/19322968251313811 .

As the first and only company to demonstrate accurate non-invasive glucose measurements without requiring invasive per-subject calibration, Liom remains ahead of the deep-pocketed, established players in the wearable business such as Apple, Samsung, and Google, which so far were not able to share comparable results. Just recently, Samsung announced the renewal of its efforts to pursue non-invasive glucose monitoring, highlighting its importance in next-generation health wearables.

Throughout 2024, Liom has repeatedly demonstrated this capability in a series of internal and external clinical studies, ranging from 3 to 6 hours and involving over 60 subjects. In a recent third-party validation study (an external, prospective trial), now peer-reviewed and published in JDST (https://doi.org/10.1177/19322968251313811), Liom's proprietary benchtop system and AI algorithms demonstrated a Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD) of 14.5% in a cohort of 20 subjects (15 for development and 5 for validation), without any per-subject calibration, and showed strong agreement with reference venous glucose values across a wide range of glucose levels and time series. This measurement performance is comparable to that of the first-generation of needle-based CGMs, which, after 10 years of optimization, have gradually reached the <10% MARD level. With per-subject calibration, the MARD that Liom attained was even lower, at 7%.

"This publication reflects our strong track record of steadily and reliably making progress towards our goal of launching the ultimate wearable that monitors glucose non-invasively, integrated with other health metrics", says Leo Grünstein, Liom's Founder & CEO. "We aim to help customers around the world take control of their health through fully non-invasive access to real-time biomarker data and actionable, evidence-based insights to improve their well-being and longevity."

Liom has raised over USD 55m in equity funding to date and employs a team of >80 FTE, most of whom are PhD scientists running Liom's deep-tech lab and clinical trial operations. The company is currently raising a USD 50-70m Series A, of which USD >25m have already been secured. This will allow Liom to launch its app in Q2'25 to start optimizing its features 2 years before hardware launch, create its wrist-worn prototype and prove its functionality in all of life's circumstances on 100+ people by end of 2025, and conduct a pre-launch sales campaign in H1'26. Here, customers for the first time will be able to pre-order Liom's "ultimate wearable" which will be shipped to them ca. 12 months later, by mid-2027. A waitlist sign-up for its launch is already available on Liom's website www.liom.com.

