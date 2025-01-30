AuctionIQ CRO Sharon Rogers to be a Featured Speaker at ITEXPO

Session will address creative ways enterprises can fund AI initiatives and select vendors to deliver cost-effective, successful outcomes

AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, announced that chief revenue officer Sharon Rogers will participate in the panel session "Creating a GenAI Roadmap for Your Enterprise" at ITEXPO, one of the nation's foremost technical conferences and exhibitions. ITEXPO takes place February 11-13 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. The panel session takes place February 11 at 3:00 p.m. and is part of the Generative AI track of sessions.

"Many enterprises feel the urgency to advance their AI strategy, but they are struggling to find the right investment path and partnerships that are necessary to fund and deploy an expensive and complex technology solution," said Rogers. "We want to describe how businesses can fund these investments by reallocating IT expenditures, and identify partners that can deliver the results enterprises demand."

AIQ's patented procurement and reverse auction process enables companies to reduce technology expenses, on average, by over 40 percent. These savings can be used to fund IT projects that might otherwise be cut or deferred.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers. http://www.aiq.co

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

