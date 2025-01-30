HR Innovations Through GoDaddy's Culture of Experimentation: Meet Alec Erceg

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself, your career journey, and what led you to your current role.

My name is Alec Erceg, and I am the Director of HR Technology & Operations at GoDaddy. I have been with the company for a little over five years, during which I have progressed into various positions. I initially joined the company as a Business Process Analyst, then transitioned to the role of Senior Manager of HR Technology, ultimately leading to my current position as Director of HR Technology & Operations.

I have always been passionate about the people space and the ways in which technology can be utilized to positively impact the employee experience.

What are some of the most exciting innovations you've implemented in our HR technology strategy, and how have they impacted the organization?



Over the years, our team has implemented numerous exciting innovations. One of the first major projects I worked on was the consolidation and redesign of our employee portal. This enterprise project required collaboration across multiple departments to deliver an employee-centric portal. We gathered input from departmental leads and held employee feedback sessions to ensure the product would meet HR's needs and benefit the employees. The result was an employee self-service portal that completely transformed how employees interact with our HR department.

Building on this foundation, we have continuously enhanced the portal with features such as a Virtual Agent and a Manager Hub. We are always looking for ways to meet employees where they are and provide a best-in-class experience through our technology and people.

How do you see the role of AI evolving in HR over the next few years?



The integration of AI within HR is an interesting subject. I perceive the adoption of AI in HR not as an instantaneous change but rather as a gradual process, like a dimmer switch, allowing for incremental implementation where appropriate. As regulations and safeguards are established, I foresee AI playing a significant role in supporting HR with back-office tasks and daily operations, thereby freeing up time for the team to focus on other strategic activities. AI is here to stay, and it is imperative that we, in HR, exercise responsibility and diligence in its application, especially given the sensitive nature of our work.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?



In HR, the problems we are trying to solve are not static year over year. For me, this ever-changing challenge to improve how we operate and interact with our employees is energizing and engaging. I enjoy keeping up to date with industry trends and conversing with others on how they are handling these complex problems. GoDaddy's culture of experimentation has provided us the space to try new things and iterate through feedback.



Additionally, I draw inspiration and energy from my fantastic team of problem solvers who are specialized in both Operations and Technology. They continually look for ways to innovate, optimize processes, and provide excellent service to our employees.

What advice would you offer to professionals seeking to advance their careers in the field of HR?



My advice to others would be to embrace change and don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. HR can often feel constrained by traditional methods or become entrenched in the status quo. It is crucial to ask questions.

These questions can lead to innovative solutions that can provide benefits to not only you, but also enhance new and existing processes, support the team, and contribute significantly to the company's overall success.

I highly recommend having a mentor, someone from whom you can seek advice, exchange ideas, and learn from their experiences. Take ownership of your career. I am a strong advocate for self-development and encourage you to utilize any available resources to learn new skills, whether through watching YouTube videos, reading books, or other means.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?



Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family: Wife (Lizzy), Son (Hudson) and my dog (Chloe). Having a toddler keeps life interesting, and it has been so fulfilling to watch him develop and experience the world. My favorite outdoor activity is golf, even when it is triple digits here in Arizona. I don't personally have a musical bone in my body, but I am deeply passionate about music and have been working on a specially curated collection of Vinyl records that I hope one day, my son enjoys as much as I do.

