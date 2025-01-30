AEG Presents and Save The Music Host "Backstage Pass: Exploring Careers in Music for Students" at The Agora Theatre

On Friday, January 17th, AEG Presents and Save The Music Foundation hosted Backstage Pass: Exploring Careers in Music for Students, a dynamic and engaging event aimed at inspiring the next generation of music industry professionals. The event took place at Cleveland's iconic Agora Theatre & Ballroom and provided high school students with a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the music and live entertainment fields.

Forty students and educators from Cleveland Metropolitan School District participated in the program, which featured a backstage tour of the Agora Theatre, one of the hundreds of renowned AEG venue spaces nationwide. The event showcased the variety of career pathways in music, offering students a chance to learn directly from seasoned professionals.

Event Highlights:

Backstage Tour: Students had the opportunity to explore the theater's production setup, learning about lighting, audio, and venue operations directly from Ryan Neuhaus, GM of the Agora Theater.

Industry Panel Discussion: Led by Wendy Cyus-Herndon, Sr. Director of Marketing at Radio One/Urban One/REACH Media Inc, a panel of venue leaders and industry experts shared their career journeys, followed by a Q&A session with students.

Creative Workshop: Students designed their dream music festival and presented their ideas to an AEG Presents sourced panel for real time feedback.

The Backstage Pass program is a derivation of the AEG Presents College Connection program, launched in 2022, aimed at bridging the gap between diverse talent and careers in the live music industry. This program has already impacted over 200 students since its inception.

"At AEG Presents, we're committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation of music industry professionals," said Twana Simmons, DEI Business Partner for AEG Presents. "Our College Connection Program, which launched in 2022, has already made a meaningful impact, and we are proud to expand it to Ohio with this Backstage Pass initiative. Partnering with Save The Music to host this event at the Agora Theatre gives students a unique opportunity to explore their passions, connect with mentors, and see the many pathways available in music and live entertainment. We're honored to help cultivate the dreams of these young visionaries while showcasing the vibrant possibilities of a career in the arts."

Since 2021, Save The Music has funded 41 music education grants across Ohio, enriching the lives of over 16,000 students by providing access to high-quality music programs. Thanks to generous partners like AEG, Save The Music is able to host events that highlight how music education can open doors to brighter futures in local communities.

"This event embodies the power of music education and career exploration," said Hallie Cross, Director of Creative Marketing at Save The Music Foundation. "We're thrilled to team up with AEG Presents to provide Cleveland-based students with a unique opportunity to step behind the curtain and connect their passion for music to real-world career paths. Our hope is to inspire students to dream big and leave with valuable insights from industry leaders in their local community."

About AEG Presents: Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Save The Music: Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For over 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $78M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,800 schools - impacting millions of students' lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. And we're just getting started! Learn more at savethemusic.org.

