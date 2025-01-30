New Resources for Black History Month Observances Available From Discovery Education

To honor the achievements and contributions of African Americans during Black History Month and beyond, Discovery Education offers a new curated collection of high-quality digital learning resources. Discovery Education is the creator of essential K-12 solutions used in classrooms around the world.

The following resources are now available for users of the essential companion for engaged classrooms, Discovery Education Experience:

History Kids: Black History Month video: Students in grades 6-12 can dive into the origins of Black History Month while learning about Carter G. Woodson and other notable figures who helped document and celebrate Black History in America. Students also learn about the historic representation of Black people in media and discuss the best way to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Black people in the future.

Civil Rights Movement channel: This curated channel teaches students in grades K-12 about the heroes of the civil rights movement. The channel includes the DE Original Series, Need to Know , students travel through time to investigate the Civil Rights Movement. Each episode is paired with Ready-to-Use Lessons and PDF activities that align with the topics covered in the video and features additional historical context and primary source resources.

Happy Black History Month video: In this video from Sesame Workshop designed for students in grades PK-2, Elmo, Gabrielle, Tamir, and Abby come together to celebrate the contributions of Black and African American communities.

All these resources and more are available on the Celebrating Black History channel within Discovery Education Experience. Using the resources within this channel, including a teacher choice board and activities, educators are empowered to help students discover new perspectives on African American history, drive deeper cultural understanding, and help students see themselves in history. Experience facilitates the creation of engaging instructional opportunities for all students by connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, including ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources.

"At Discovery Education, we understand how relevant and dynamic digital materials encourage greater student engagement in the classroom," said Todd Wirt, Head of K-12 Education at Discovery Education. "Access to materials that connect key historical events and modern movements helps students understand their impact on the world today. This new digital content collection for Black History Month will help educators spark student curiosity and conversation about this important topic."

Discovery Education also offers free resources for educators to integrate into their Black History Month observances, including:

STEM Career Profiles:The Black History Month collection from the STEM Careers Coalition celebrates the careers of Black leaders in STEM. The collection of dynamic, on-demand resources supports educators' efforts to drive deeper student engagement by connecting classroom lessons to the real-world. Career profile videos show students a variety of STEM careers across software engineering, chemistry, and technology support.

The STEM Careers Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations, reaching 11M+ students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019. The Coalition will continue to ignite student curiosity and influence a diverse future workforce.

Video Topic Series : The Art of Resilience is a three-part video topic series highlighting the power of art and the creative process in building resilience. The series chronicles the journeys of talented and impactful artists who use their art and stories to inspire others. Each testimony in this series illustrates how art reaffirms shared humanity by celebrating culture, identity, and survival. This resource is from Teaching with Testimony , a program with the USC Shoah Foundation that inspires students to find their voices and act for a better future.

Classroom Activities: The classroom activities and accompanying video series and educator guides from Amazing Me, an initiative with the Dove Self-Esteem Project, offers relevant lessons focused on body confidence and its role in self-esteem. The resources - such as the My Hair, My Crown workshop - explore culture and identity, and the importance of self-expression through hair in BIPOC communities.

In addition, Mystery Science users can find mini-lessons related to Black History Month here. Mystery Science by Discovery Education is an engaging standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

